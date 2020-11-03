Locals Michael and Irene Bud have been looking to adopt another kitten. Cheddar, their cat of just over a year, needs a playmate, so the Buds were expecting to add to their household. What Michael didn’t expect is to find the new feline family member while traveling through Commerce City, where he stopped Oct. 26 to pick up a new truck and get his tires changed while on a business trip.
“I stopped by to change some tires, by some miracle, I was not supposed to be there, I went around the back of the lot to check tires,” he told the Daily Planet Tuesday. “While in the back of their yard, I started hearing some meowing.”
The owner of the shop said it was just some stray cats that hung around the property, he added. When Michael explained he was interested in finding another cat and wanted to check it out further, the owner said he’d be doing them a favor if he would take a cat home. What he didn’t expect to find was a five-week-old kitten hanging from a tire, her front paws frozen to the surface.
“I went to investigate and in the very back of their yard there was a semi-trailer parked and a kitten was frozen with its front paws to the metal of the wheel. It was literally hanging off the wheel so it couldn’t reach the ground, meowing very loudly and desperately. You know, like when kids lick something metal and it freezes,” he explained. “I couldn’t even get to it. … There was not access whatsoever.”
There were only a couple feet of clearance and a semi-frozen puddle underneath the trapped kitty. Michael immediately called local animal services, but that’s when things got frustrating. There were questions about what jurisdiction the property fell under since Commerce City is spread across four counties. When he was connected to the authorities that serve Adams County, they said they couldn’t respond until the next day at the earliest.
“It was like, ‘Were you even listening to me?’” he explained. “ … Nope, nobody and nothing at all. Then I started calling all the animal shelters and hospitals. I spent almost two hours on the phone trying to find somebody for any money that could come out and help. The kitten is obviously injured with frostbite, and I can’t even get there myself. All this time I’m outside talking, and I’m wearing layers and I’m dry, and I’m already freezing like I couldn’t feel my hands.”
Finally, the Dumb Friends League in Denver said that they’d have a vet available after hours if Michael could free the kitten and bring her in.
With the help from a shop employee, Michael crawled under the trailer and settled in as close as possible, while another man held the kitten from the other side of the tire.
“I just got some warm water and I had to crawl under the trailer, sit in that puddle and splash the warm water on the paws because I couldn’t directly pour it on them; there was no access,” he said. “ … When I got to the kitten she literally had ice crystals on her tail already and she was shivering. There was no way that she would make it overnight.”
After nearly four hours, the kitten received proper treatment. There was some swelling due to the frostbite, and she was malnourished. Warmth and food did wonders, though, and she is recovering well, by all accounts.
“Next day, there was some swelling on the paws. Last I heard (Tuesday) is that the swelling is going down. The kitten is recovering and coming out to play,” Michael said.
While the story ultimately had a happy ending, the lack of available resources when Michael was trying to find help, made him think about a possible solutions, including organizing volunteers who can lend a hand whenever officials aren’t immediately able to.
“There are a lot of animal hospitals and shelters, and I think it would be great if somebody could create some type of network of volunteers. … I’m sure there are a lot of people who absolutely wouldn’t mind to help,” he said.
The Buds plan to adopt the miracle kitty whenever she’s ready, which may be within a couple weeks. The shelter is currently holding a contest to come up with a name for her. As of press time Tuesday, there were over 21 suggestions submitted to the contest on the shelters website, ddfl.org, including everything from Buttercup to Purrelli (get it?), but Michael said he hasn’t decided on one yet.
“Usually when you see a pet you know what to name them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.