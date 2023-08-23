Bedrock Rico Development aims to provide affordable housing in the San Juans

With limited land in the narrow box canyon surrounding Telluride, many locals have struggled for years to buy affordable homes. In 2022, four locals founded Bedrock Rico Development LLC to build housing for full-time residents through private funding.
The first phase of the Bedrock Workforce Housing development in Rico is well underway. The project will construct 10 units of affordable housing which are designed for local lower to middle income individuals and families in the mountain community.
Through these housing developments, the team hopes to help provide the Rico and Telluride communities with affordable and environmentally sustainable homes. The first phase of development will construct 10 high-density condos outside of Rico. Bedrock used modular housing and built the foundations onsite.
The 10 condos are scheduled to be finished in November.
Although this affordable housing is deed-restricted, there are fewer constraints than with the units built by municipal and county governments.
“We’re a fully private project here. We don’t have any government funding,” David Chew, Bedrock owner and general contractor, told the Daily Planet. “Telluride, Mountain Village and San Miguel County do a lot of good work with affordable housing, but being tied to the government and grants, these homes are not necessarily good investments for people.”
Chew has lived in the Telluride region for 15 years and has seen how difficult it can be to buy a home here.
“I’ve lived in the area since 2007, and I’ve seen so many friends leave. One of the main reasons is that it is so hard to find stable housing in the area,” Chew said. “I want to build housing to help build community. A lot of the Telluride building industry is focused on second homes.”
The Bedrock development is privately funded through an investor, Jason Soules, who moved to Telluride with his family seven years ago.
“This is about the community,” Soules told the Daily Planet. “I’m fortunate with my business, and I feel like as a member of the community I have the ability to be able to do this.”
Soules was inspired by his father, a real estate developer who focused on more moderate housing.
“My dad has been a real estate developer his whole life but not the typical real estate developer,” he said. “I saw what my dad could do and how he could build quickly and effectively.”
Soules saw private development as a way to augment the affordable housing built by Telluride and San Miguel housing.
“I saw a model where we could do this fast and affordably as a private venture without the overhead that a federally funded project needs to go through,” Soules said.
Condo units in the first phase of construction are expected to sell for about $300,000-$500,000. The build cost is clocking in at about $525 per foot.
“There will be an income cap as well, but it is going to be on the high side because we don’t want to limit people who make reasonable money,” Chew said.
“We’re selling all these places at or below cost to build. This is a mission of housing now over profit overall,” he added.
Beyond the build, Bedrock is working to make sure that locals are able to purchase these homes.
“We’re trying to do this as affordably as possible given the market. It won’t be easy because the interest rates are the interest rates, but we’ll try to go hand in hand with the buyers when the time comes,” Soules said.
After this first set of condos, Bedrock is designing a second phase of housing in Rico that will contain single family homes on six lots. Chew hopes that locals can purchase these homes as long-term equity investments.
Moving forward, Soules hopes to be able to replicate these affordable housing developments with other investors once these two phases are completed.
“Finding land is still the biggest issue, but we’re really excited. We would love to do more down the road, but our focus now is to get this occupied by the end of the year,” Soules said.
So far, the housing appears to be quite popular, so there will likely be a lottery for the condos once they are complete.
