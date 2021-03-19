Lengthening days call for not only a shedding of layers, but for area farmers, it signals a time of warming soil, sprouting seeds and perhaps a new brood of chicks destined to get busy laying eggs. And, for locals keen to keep fresh vegetables on the table after a long winter of dining on produce from halfway around the globe, it’s time to sign up for a CSA.
A CSA (community supported agriculture) is a subscription taken out, or investment in, a farm. The consumer and the farmer are then partners in the risks — and rewards — of the vagaries of farming. The delicious return for subscribing is a weekly or bi-weekly box of produce that can also include eggs, bread, meat or even flowers, depending on what each farm offers. It is also common for subscribers to receive regular updates from the farm, invitations to help out at harvest time, or opportunities to tour where their food is cultivated.
The Telluride area is surrounded by agricultural riches and in addition to the Telluride and Mountain Village weekly farmers markets, some purveyors also set up shop for a day at designated spots so subscribers can collect their CSA boxes, or where that perfect peach can be had for a snack on a sunny bench.
MOUNTAIN ROOTS
Understanding where one’s food comes from is, according to Mountain Roots’ Mindy Perkovitch, key what she calls “agricultural literacy.”
“Consumers get to know their farmers,” she said. “They learn about what it takes to produce the crop and the ups and downs of their business. It also benefits us in the sense that we not only get the benefit of consumer support, but we are able to act as guides and liaisons to agriculture as a whole and help educate our consumers and supporters that we appreciate so dearly.”
Perkovich, with Mike Nolan, have been farming for 10 years in the Mancos valley, near Mesa Verde National Park. Like all farmers, they keep a sharp eye on the weather and projected moisture levels. Usually, Perkovich said, they offer about 75 CSA shares in a normal year, but this season, expecting a dryer summer, are offering just 50. And those are already sold out, though a few Mancos shares are still available. She recommends getting on the wait list.
Challenges are many for farmers and having people subscribe to the farm helps in good times and bad — think drought and pandemics.
“The CSA model is a way for farms to gain access to capital and cash flow to get their business going in a time when money is usually tight,” Perkovich explained. “We do a CSA instead of going to our lender and taking out an annual operating loan. It gives us piece of mind as we spend our way thru spring and early summer, getting the crops ready and getting our employees paid both well and on time.
“It also goes back to knowing where your food comes from. The CSA model allows the consumer to have access to weekly boxes of fresh vegetables, some common and some very uncommon, while also allowing the farmers to have latitude in managing their business and the fields as they move thru the season. We couldn't do what we do without our CSA members, and we hope we are able to provide them with fresh healthy produce and a greater knowledge of agriculture and the food system."
Visit mountainrootsproduce.com to learn more.
BORDEN FARMS
In the 25 years they’ve been in business, Lynn and Guy Borden have grown Borden Farms, located in Pea Green, to 14 acres of field production and 13,000 square feet of greenhouses for their herbs, flowers and vegetables. They’ve been coming to Telluride since 2003, and were one of the original Telluride Farmers Market vendors, according to Lynn Borden.
“After nine years in the farmers market we moved to the Spruce Street Mall in 2012 and have been a summer vendor in the park for the past nine years,” she said.
Borden explained the importance of CSAs for the farm’s financial stability.
“It was important to us that our CSA was true to the intent of the original model of Community Supported Agriculture,” Borden said. “We are a seasonal farm, and the support we receive from our members early in the year is an important part of helping us ‘get growing.’ The income goes directly to paying our employees, buying seed and other supplies during a time when we have no other income coming in.”
Fresh, organic produce is something the Bordens are proud to offer their customers.
“All of our produce is picked just before delivery and guaranteed to be fresh and USDA Certified Organic,” she said. “We grow a wide variety of produce for our members, and the CSA provides a ‘culinary journey’ of local fruit and vegetables that grow in our area throughout the season.”
Borden has just 150 CSA members, and distribute to four to five farmers markets on the Western Slope.
Sign up for a CSA at bordenfarms.com.
VICKI’S FRESH FOOD MOVEMENT
While not a CSA, Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement instead offers weekly ordering and delivery of a wide variety of locally-sourced foods from across the Western Slope. Owner-operator Vicki Renda is a firm believer in eating food that comes from as close to home as possible.
“It is important to eat locally for a variety of reasons,” Renda said. “Eating locally allows you to really bite with your dollars, sending money directly to farmers, ranchers, and artisans who are using sustainable and regenerative practices on their land. Such practices help protects and rebuild soil, water, and air. The food travels a shorter distance to you, meaning it is fresher, more nutrient dense, and has less of a negative environmental impact.”
Renda also extolls the boon to the regional economy eating locally provides, as well as declaring, “it just simply tastes much better!”
This summer, Renda will have been in business for five years, a half-decade she’s spent plying the roads to cultivate relationships and sources with farmers, ranchers and artisans for a wide variety of products. Many toil for your table in the Paonia-Hotchkiss area, while some are as nearby as Norwood and Ophir. Locals are likely familiar with The Golden Crumb and Blue Grouse Bread bakeries. She also has partnered with Thistle Whistle near Hotchkiss, South River Aquaponics of Montrose, High Wire Ranch on Redlands Mesa and Colorado Pastured Pork out of Hotchkiss, among others. New partners, Renda said, include Ghost Rock Farm in Palisade, GroFresh365 in Grand Junction, and The Taste & See Farm in Paonia.
For more information, to shop and delivery schedules, go to thefreshfoodmovement.com.
INDIAN RIDGE FARM
Including this leading edge Norwood farm, owned and operated by Tony and Barclay Daranyi, is bittersweet. The couple and their dedicated interns have been fixtures on northwest corner of Oak Street just off Elks Park at selling, chicken, eggs and — before being purchased by Thorneycroft Bakery — baked goods and granola at countless Telluride Farmers Markets for nearly 20 years. Because of their vision and commitment, the Daranyi’s are how this reporter learned about CSAs in the first place. (Disclosure: I am a charter member of Indian Ridge’s CSA program.)
But this year, the Daranyis are taking what they are calling a “reset year.” In a recent newsletter to the farm’s CSA members and supporters, they announced that for 2021, they are taking a break from raising chickens, mentoring interns and running a CSA. Farming, they understated, “is not for the faint of heart,” and 2020 threw them a number of unanticipated challenges, many of them pandemic-related. After two decades of a life married to the land, Barclay and Tony will take a breather and plot their next move.
“We have some big decisions to make and finding the answers will take time and a lot of creative thinking,” they wrote in their latest newsletter. “During the past 20 years we have poured our heart and soul into this farm. Our goal has always been to leave this land better than we found it while providing an opportunity for food security for many in our region. By enhancing food security, we also perform the important task of assuring food sovereignty.”
Like many farmers approaching retirement age, they have some looming questions to ponder.
“One of the things we did not allow time for was to plan for the ‘end game’ or to ask ourselves the question, ‘What happens to this land when we no longer have the ability and/or the desire to farm?’”
And then there is climate change.
“Finally, looming above it all is the question of climate change and what a prolonged or ‘forever’ drought might look like for this region,” they wrote. “In light of drought conditions, what level of food production can we sustain and what are our land use strategies in response?”
A limited amount of the land will still be farmed with everything distributed at Norwood’s Fresh Food Hub.
FRESH FOOD HUB
The Fresh Food Hub community co-op is Norwood’s little gem of a place to stock up on a range of locally-sourced, organic food, as well as other providers. During the pandemic, they offered curbside pickup and delivery and they additionally serve the greater community as a partner with the town of Mountain Village in the Farm to Community Program. That program serves over 80 qualifying families over the course of the summer, providing fresh, local produce and more, for just the cost of an application fee of $35. To apply for the Farm to Community program, visit townofmountainvillage.com/farm-to-community.
To learn more about Fresh Food Hub, go to: freshfoodhub.net
