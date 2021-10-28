Each week leading up to Election Day, Nov. 2, the Daily Planet will publish Telluride Town Council candidate answers to a questionnaire compiled by Planet editorial staff. They will be published in the order in which they were received. This is the sixth of six candidate profiles. All can be reviewed at telluridenews.com.
Why are you running (incumbents, again)?
I love representing our diverse community and working towards creative, sustainable, and equitable solutions for the many challenges we are all facing. As the only candidate who was born and raised in Telluride, I feel it is imperative to have the historic perspective our community values, to help preserve what we all love in this magical valley. I love advocating for the most amount of good for the most amount of people.
Housing. What ideas/solutions will you bring to the table?
I would like to see an incentive program rolled out to utilize existing inventory. Like a property tax credit out of the affordable housing fund for those who rent to a local, and based off of the square footage of the rented unit. We could use the dollar amount in which we subsidize new construction, as a starting place, to determine what the subsidy per square foot might be.
I would also like to see more collaborations to help meet this regional need. The Town of Telluride has been carrying most of this responsibility for quite some time. We could do more, faster, working together. And the financial implications would be more equitable.
Are short-term rentals a problem, or not, in your view?
That’s a loaded question … I will say that the jobs that have been created from this niche is impressive.
What are your thoughts on the two town ballot issues that seek to limit business licenses (and other measures) before the voters?
I do think that short-term rentals should be capped. I would like to see an economic impact study before determining what the magic number would be.
I wish the two parties behind the ballot issues worked together on a compromise. The town feels very divided as a result of this.
Do you have a property you rent short-term?
No
Do you currently serve on any town or nonprofit boards/commissions/prior experience as an elected official?
In addition to the several boards I serve on through Town Council, I have served on: advisory board, Zero Waste Task Force, San Miguel County; treasurer, Christ Presbyterian Church; community representative Board of Directors, Telluride Farmers Market; board president/grant writer, Mountain Sprouts Preschool; Telluride Jazz Festival, grant writer; grant consulting and research, Telluride Mountain School; sponsorships, KOTO Radio. Volunteering: Telluride AIDS Benefit, San Juan Riding Program, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Kindergarten Read a-loud.
What is your long-term vision for your community?
More regional long-term planning to insure a vibrant local community along with a robust economy.
What is marketing’s role in Telluride’s future? What do you think is appropriate/effective for our community?
This is another one of those questions that until we see the data on the effectiveness of our marketing, it’s impossible to know what that role should be within our community.
What’s working in town government/what’s not?
Our individual departments are incredible and we are lucky to have all of them. They are all dedicated and talented and it makes our job much easier. I think having department heads under the same roof would be beneficial.
Tell us a little about yourself … skier, day job, family, etc.
As a result of my wide range of professional and work experiences, I possess a keen understanding of the local economy and I have been able to establish strong relationships with many different members of the Telluride community. I am a problem solver, a networker, a fundraiser, a mother, an advocate for everyone in this community, a friend, a business owner, a waitress, a volunteer extraordinaire, a ski coach, a daughter, an outdoor enthusiast, a multi-tasker, a self-motivator, a lover of music, a companion, a fighter for environmental sustainability, a dog lover, but — most of all — I am the one who is ready to roll up my sleeves for the people of this community and ensure our long-term viability economically, socially and environmentally!
