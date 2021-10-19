Each week leading up to Election Day, Nov. 2, the Daily Planet will publish Telluride Town Council candidate answers to a questionnaire compiled by Planet editorial staff. They will be published in the order in which they were received.
Why are you running for council again?
I have truly enjoyed serving on Town Council for the past four years, and I believe I am good at it. I strive to be a good communicator, and a voice on council to advocate for more progressive policies and regulations regarding affordable housing. I believe that how we allocate our budget reflects our community’s values, which is why I have been pushing for more tax and fee collection to go to the affordable housing fund, and less to be spent on marketing the region.
I have a good understanding of what’s going on in the community and our unique challenges. I want to keep the momentum going on the Southwest Area Planning process, which will result in traffic improvements, much larger community housing projects than we have built recently, more parking, and neighborhood commercial.
Housing. What ideas/solutions will you bring to the table?
I am relieved to see that our community is no longer debating that government needs to play a role in building affordable housing. We all seem to be on the same page in that regard. Where we differ in opinion, of course, is where this should be built, and how the money is rationalized and budgeted.
My approach is to utilize land the Town of Telluride already owns, and that is zoned for higher density. These lots include Virginia Placer and Voodoo (planning already in progress), Canyonlands (the lot east of Clark’s Market), Tower house, Carhenge, and Shandoka. We should not be afraid of density, and should build in parking for all residential units on the ground floor underneath so we don’t take away from street parking. Of course we wish we could dig parking garages under all new development, but that has proven challenging or impossible for many lots with wetlands and water table issues.
I am happy to keep an eye out for other potential properties and areas outside of the Town of Telluride, and I believe that there are some possible scenarios where Town funds should be spent on housing development in the greater region. However, I have yet to see any proposed locations where we can get a high volume of units that already has adequate infrastructure, (think power lines, water lines, wastewater capacity, etc.). Even if land cost/value is higher in the Town of Telluride than in surrounding areas, the extra costs and time to put in infrastructure for large neighborhoods make building out of town illogical to me right now. The cost of infrastructure development is a big one, but when we also consider the parking impacts of cars driving into town every day for work (instead of walking), and the environmental impacts of burning fossil fuels for those same commutes, it is clear to me that building community housing within the Town of Telluride is a sound financial and environmental choice.
I look forward to exploring potential public-private partnerships on the Carhenge and Shandoka lots over the next handful of years as we have so much square footage to work with in that part of town.
Are STRs a problem, or not, in your view? What are your thoughts on the two town ballot issues that seek to limit business license (and other measures) before the voters? Do you have a property you rent short-term?
I think that STRs need to be regulated just like any other rapidly growing profitable industry, especially when our community businesses and services are struggling with carrying capacity issues and employee shortages. While we may not know the exact data describing impacts of the increase in STRs in our town, we can see national studies that indicate that Airbnb/STRs do have an impact on increasing housing prices and rents, decreasing long-term supply of rentals, and has a stronger impact in areas that are vacation destinations. A Harvard Business Review article sums it up by stating that one way to reduce these problems is limit how many homes can be added to the short-term market.
I am incredibly proud of individuals and groups in our community that have utilized the democratic process to demand discussion and action on this topic. I don’t believe that either of the ballot measures is perfect, but there is no such thing as a perfect ballot measure.
I would rather see 300 pass and amend it as necessary, than see 2D pass which maintains the status quo in terms of quantity of licenses. I have heard loud and clear that 300’s one-year lottery process is not optimal for business planning, and that some of the zoning restrictions should be reimagined. Many would prefer priority for licenses go to long-term property owners, and many believe that 400 licenses is not the right number.
I believe that scaling back the number of licenses by some amount is essential so that we can use STR cap exemptions to incentivize renting alley units that are sitting empty, or generate more long-term units in other ways. I am confident that with some work sessions and continued community input, we can get to the bottom of all of these options and make a policy and set of rules that works for more members of the community than the 300 proposal. What I do not want is for the current level to remain the same and be in a position where we see no relief. In other words, I would rather have to make more permissive changes than restrictive changes after the election.
I currently own an STR license for the house that I live in, and use it once a year over the holidays to help make renting the house affordable for myself and all of my long-term roommates.
Do you currently serve on any town or nonprofit boards/commissions/prior experience as an elected official?
I serve on the Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee, all current housing development project committees, the Judicial Subcommittee, and Latinx Advisory Committee.
What is your long-term vision for your community?
I’ve been thinking a lot about goals and ideas like “Sustainable Tourism Development.” The UN World Tourism Organization defines it as “Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social, and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.” I can’t begin to profess that I have the knowledge or the background to define how we get there, and its probably going to take a million meetings, spending money on consultant teams, disagreements, and time, but achieving this target is my long-term vision and hope for this region.
I have only lived in Telluride for 12 years, but I think that is long enough to notice that things are changing rapidly in town, our region, the country, and yes, the whole world. Economic growth has been solid thanks to the gorgeous landscape, and thanks to the hard work of people who have lived here for decades and built a booming destination economy. I’m also grateful that governments and businesses in the region have always kept an eye on environmental impacts of growth and development, (although we can always do better). The missing piece of Sustainable Tourism we seem to be feeling most acutely right now is what UNWTO describes as “respect the socio-cultural authenticity of host communities, and conserve their built and living cultural heritage and traditional values.” Everyone will have a different opinion on what this means, of course, but I believe it means pushing back on the widening class gap, and achieving inclusive access to thrive in this community no matter a person or family’s socioeconomic background. This means avoiding becoming one of the most exclusive resorts in the country, and putting real money and support behind social services, protecting community character, and focusing on inclusion.
This Sustainable Tourism concept is important core value for us to remember as we progress with short and long term planning for the region, and I believe it will lead us in the right direction with decision making.
What is marketing’s role in Telluride’s future? What do you think is appropriate/effective for our community?
I believe its time for our town to reevaluate our marketing spending completely, which is why I pushed for ballot initiative 2A. Currently, a 2 percent county lodging tax (applied to rooms or accommodations for 29 days or less) is collected and required by state statute to be spent 100 percent on marketing and tourism. Because of the arrangement, the Town of Telluride does not get to decide year to year how or where this money is spent. All lodging tax revenue goes to the Marketing Telluride Inc. (Telluride Tourism Board) budget, and their profit and loss statements are kept a secret from the public and even from the government entities including the Town of Telluride, Mountain Village, and San Miguel County. I find this totally inappropriate. For a sense of scale, the amount of lodging tax collected in the Town of Telluride in 2020 was more than $850,000.
The ballot language of 2A is confusing and reads awkwardly because of state tax ballot measure requirements. What it basically means is:
Should voters replace the 2 percent county lodging tax with a Town of Telluride 2 percent lodging tax which can be spent on “funding activities related to tourism or marketing of the telluride community, managing the effects of tourism on the community and its natural resources, or for other town purposes” including transportation, wastewater treatment, buying land and building affordable housing. Yes? or No? The tax would go into effect January 1, 2022, regardless of when a reservation was made.
This move is truly to get our arms around the funding first, so that we can make decisions. I believe that Marketing Telluride, Inc. has been effective at drawing visitors to the region, and I believe that the brand of Telluride is strong. I am uncomfortable continuing to pass an unlimited and high amount of taxpayer money through to them without budgetary oversight, and without a larger conversation about the needs of the community going forward.
What’s working in town government? What’s not?
Our town government needs to improve its communication with the public. It’s hard to keep track of everything going on, especially when we are all working so hard in a thriving tourism economy. If elected, I plan to continue my “G is for Government” segment with the KOTO news team, and step up my social media engagement to be more accessible to citizens.
I believe that we have a truly talented team of government staff who bring patience, knowledge, and hard work to our citizens.
Tell us a little about yourself….skier, day job, family, etc.
I feel like I’m one of the last of my friends still snowboarding! I’m a terrible skier and I love to ride so I’ll stick with it. I love mountain biking and SUPing the Valley Floor. I love our parks and rec sports program and joyfully play women’s softball and coed-rec soccer.
My wife Laura and I just celebrated our 5-year anniversary. I moved to Telluride straight out of college, and I’m still here 12 years later. I have worked everywhere from Telluride Academy and bars/restaurants, to managing a local cannabis business, and more recently festivals and event production. My main gig where you might see me around town is managing the bar at the Transfer Warehouse, which is an absolute blast! I own a few small businesses with some local partners, and work behind the scenes managing the Ghost Pocket shared used commercial kitchen in Ilium. We also own the cannabis edibles brand Ganjalas, which are for sale all over Colorado. I love live music, throwing community parties, seeing my friends every day, and working on my 84 Westfalia.
