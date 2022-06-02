The preliminary hearing for Brian Aitken, 38, of Telluride, was continued Wednesday to Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. at the San Miguel County Courthouse. On Nov. 19, 2021, Aitken was formally charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot a man leaving his property in Telluride’s 700 block of West Galena Avenue.
The man suffered an injury to his lower extremities and was transported to a trauma hospital before being released. Due to the close proximity, the Telluride schools were under temporary lockdown. Aitkens was released from custody at the San Miguel County Jail Nov. 16.
The public is allowed to attend the Aug. 5 hearing and review the register of actions, the list of documents that have been filed for the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.