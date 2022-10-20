Foregoing CHSAA-sanctioned competition last weekend, Telluride’s cross-country runners — and their closest supporters — were instead turned loose locally last week in an act of both team-building and celebration.
“We did what we call our ‘home meet.’ And it’s far from a meet, but it’s really fun,” said head coach Erin Murray, presently in her sixth season. “We had the kids run a 5K and we invited parents, too. We actually did our ‘season banquet’ that night, celebrating the regular season because not all of our kids are going to run regionals.
“And we’ve learned that it’s also a great pump-up for regionals; it does get those kids who are competing really excited,” she continued. “We give out their varsity letters, things like that, and they just have this extra pump-up … in our ‘off’ week.”
Now fully “on” again, THS’ harriers will look to prolong their season to its final weekend by surviving the 2A-Region IV Championships Friday at Confluence Park in Delta — one of the squad’s preferred destinations.
“It’s one of our favorites,” said Murray, “and when we go there the other time in the season, we tell the kids, ‘This is where you’re running regionals. You need to be walking this and running it with that in mind, thinking about where you can make your move, thinking what parts are going to be challenging for you.’
“And it’s also just a morale boost for them because it’s just such a nice, flat course and the kids can really fly on it. Having that opportunity to run there ahead of time really lets them go into regionals feeling good, feeling strong.”
Their slated Sept. 23 trip to the Delta-hosted Sweitzer Lake Invitational scrubbed by weather conditions, Telluride did hit DHS’ PantherFest Invitational on Sept. 30 at Confluence — a vital sneak peek particularly for the Lady Miners, with three individuals (sophomores Wylee Drew, Jula Cieciuch, Ivy Morton) back in 2022 from last year’s state-qualifying crew.
With enough girls to factor into the team standings, Lady Miner freshman Austin Cooke placed ninth in 20:43.3, and classmate Lana Kenworthy (21:58.5) took 26th as the Lady Miners placed eighth out of 12 teams that day. Cieciuch was 69th in 24:32.9, Drew (24:54.2) took 72nd, and junior Sage Barnes (26:43.8) finished 88th.
Morton also ran at the ’Fest, along with freshmen Livija Kramer and Kendal O’Callaghan, and that octet — or at least most of it — will toe the starting line this weekend.
“We are just sophomores and freshmen. And I just laugh because honestly this would be a ‘foundation’ year, normally, with such a young team,” Murray said. “And to be where we’re at already, even having the thought we could be going to state, is really exciting. We are running the full eight, which we are super excited for.
“We lost two really strong seniors from last year,” she noted, alluding to graduated ’21 state qualifiers Ruby Tanguay and Chloe Hehir, “but we’ve gained two strong freshmen. It really feels like we’ve got a team similar to last year. I’m very excited to see how they do on Friday. If we don’t qualify as a team this year, it’s definitely in these girls’ future.”
Placing 25th in 18:42.4, sophomore Sean McKillop was THS’ best in PantherFest’s boys’ feature, and classmate Lucas Vatter took 106th in 24:58.7. Freshman C.J. Horning and senior Beck Gilliland have also put in varsity miles this fall.
“Sadly, we’ve only got three going, so we won’t be able to score as a team, which we are bummed about. We were hoping to have four, but they’re all super excited about it,” said Murray. “And it’s kind of fun when you’re going in not as a team; it’s all about the individual goal — to beat your own time and get a PR. I know they’ll be coming out fast.”
To qualify for the Class 2A State Championships, Oct. 29 in Colorado Springs at Norris-Penrose Event Center, a runner must either place top 15 at the regional, or be on one of the top five teams (of 4-8 entered individuals) in its score-4 setting.
“That’s one of those funny things about cross-country; they run all these other races in the season, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s all about Friday — all about regionals — and seeing where they end up,” Murray said. “Honestly the whole team has made a lot of progress, and that’s what I really look for. Obviously we’d love top numbers, but my main goal is just for every single kid to be progressing, getting stronger and having fun with it.”
