Telluride sophomores Jula Cieciuch (816) and Wylee Drew (817) run in the Dolores-hosted Boggy Draw Bear Chase earlier this season. Both girls qualified for the CHSAA Class 2A State Championships last fall and will hope to do so again with their teammates at the Region IV meet Friday in Delta. The cross-country action is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)