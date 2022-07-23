Telluride Hospital District board chair, Richard Betts, resigned from his seat at a Friday morning special meeting. Betts, who’d been accused by Dr. Sharon Grundy of alleged verbal and physical harassment in a May 28 incident at the new Chair 7 Clinic annex read a prepared statement before handing the gavel to vice chair Robert Pinkert. Betts was first elected in 2015.
In his resignation statement, Betts addressed not only Grundy’s accusations, but spoke to what he called “an adversarial culture against the board.”
“Board members have two primary and sometimes unpopular responsibilities, hire the CEO and ensure that financial guardrails are in place to protect the organization's sustainability,” Betts said. “And my tenure, I can think of numerous instances when a board member did their job and questioned the financial impact of a decision related to staff or facilities cost, only to be threatened with forced resignation. … I cannot in good conscience continue to work in an organization that punishes those who tell the truth and fails to take any action against those who undermine the efficient operations and professional environment of the organization. There is no doubt that to achieve success, the entire organization must be working together as a team with mutual goals and respect in order for us to accomplish the community's dream of a new medical facility. And sadly, that is not what has occurred.”
Betts said his resignation was in no way an admission of guilt in the alleged incident of harassment levied against him by Grundy. In a letter sent to the board and staff earlier this month, Betts described an interaction with Grundy that became heated, and claimed he touched her arm as a gesture of support. The May 28 interaction, Betts wrote, stemmed from financial concerns surrounding the clinic’s operations expressed at a previous board meeting. The interaction was witnessed by Dr. Diana Koelliker. Grundy subsequently filed a report with the Telluride Marshal’s Department and sought legal representation. Officials with the marshal’s office declined to comment on the case, citing department policy with open investigations.
“I submit my resignation, not as any admission of wrongdoing, but to remove myself from an increasingly dysfunctional organization that seems too easily swayed by the loudest accusation and is apparently incapable of fairly resolving disputes for properly managing adverse yet undeniable financial information,” Betts said at Friday morning’s meeting. “I will always proclaim my innocence from these baseless accusations and I will aggressively defend myself in any future action but ultimately, I only wish the best for the Telluride Regional Medical Center, its employees and the important work for the community you all do every day.”
Betts, who was recently re-elected to the board in June, had served for seven years. Board members, who are not paid, are elected by electors living within the R-1 school district boundaries.
He also took a swipe at his fellow board members in his statement.
“I'm shocked saddened and deeply disappointed not only by the events of May 28, but also by some of the medical staff and board’s response,” he said. “I cannot believe that after all my many years of volunteer work, I would be the target of so much vitriol and uninformed rage by some medical staff I've worked so hard to support. But most significantly, the board's refusal to conduct an adequate fair and neutral investigation of Dr. Grundy these allegations leave me no choice. I lightly touched Dr. Grundy’s arm that day with no intent to offend while telling her ‘we're all in this together.’ That gesture of support has now resulted in accusations that I'm an attacker and an emotional and physical harasser who has made the entire organization unsafe for any employee. I respectfully but strongly deny these allegations.”
Med center staff rallied around Grundy and demanded Betts’ immediate resignation, in addition to disputing his version of events.
“It is our understanding that Board bylaws prohibit the Board from formal termination of a board member,” staff wrote earlier this month in a letter to the boar signed by about half of the med center’s employees. “We expect that each of you will strongly encourage Mr. Betts to step down, as doing nothing will be perceived as passive endorsement of Mr. Betts’ harassment towards Dr. Grundy.”
Koelliker, who witnessed the incident on May 28, spoke to the board in the public comment portion of the meeting Friday. Koelliker serves at the med center as the director of the emergency department and an emergency physician.
“The people in this organization are trusted and needed by everyone,” she told the boar and over 50 people attending via Zoom. “That is both a burden and a gift. I am unwavering in my commitment to this community and to this entire organization. People ask me often when they see me, ‘how am I doing? What do I need?’ Here's what I need. I need calm heads to allow us to continue doing the vital work that we do at the medical center. Our job is difficult enough without a constant din of noise in the background. Many things have changed, but even more has not. Our commitment to providing excellent care to our community has not and will not change. I ask for some grace from all involved parties to allow processes to play out. I ask for some grace to try and remember that everyone is here for the same reason and everyone has the same goal. And when you communicate with others, please do so with kindness and compassion, and an attempt to understand where everyone is coming from. Instead of being frustrated and tired at the end of the day. I ask that you look around and be thankful for your team.”
Also in public comment, board member Chris Chaffin vowed that staff would be heard and appreciated.
“The last seven weeks have been really saddening but what I what I hear today with these comments gives me hope that we can begin to heal and work to establish reestablish a common vision and goal,” Chaffin said. “I'm just immensely grateful for the staff for what they do on a day-to-day basis. And that's really what drew me to get involved here. And so it's a bottomless gratitude.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.