In the late 1990s, a group of local parents applied to the Telluride R-1 School District, and subsequently appealed to the state, to form a local charter school. While unsuccessful, the process led to the creation of the Telluride Mountain School (TMS) in 1998.
Having moved through three campuses, six heads of school and with current enrollment at 121 students, TMS is celebrating 25 years of educating local children, pre-K-12, with the ethos “Work Hard. Play Hard.”
Mary Johnson, TMS board president for the past five years, believes that when it comes to education, one size doesn’t fit all.
“I think TMS provides our town with a great educational option for families interested in outdoor and experiential learning, as well as small classes and deep teacher-student relationships,” she said.
“We know, support and connect with our students and build resilience in kids through our programming and through meaningful relationships exceptionally well,” current head of school Andy Shoff added. “Which leads to our core values of supporting curious students who passionately contribute to the world and maintain a love of learning.”
With a guiding sense for independent school values, culture and curriculum, TMS began as a “home school,” where students from the Egger, Cagin and Connick families worked around a kitchen table. As more families joined TMS, the school required larger, dedicated spaces for teaching and learning, prompting the school to move to Mountain Village; first into the Chamonix Building, then into the Palmyra Building.
“We had a set of values and interests, including rigorous academics, instruction in values, outdoor education and service learning,” explained Seth Cagin, a TMS founder and longtime board member. “Those were our guiding lights, and all four remain pillars of TMS today.”
Anne Brown — a former parent, trustee and current chair of the TMS advisory council — said communities with independent schools have better public schools, due in part to competition.
“I attribute the success of TMS to passionate parents who were willing to accept the social stigma of leaving the public school, to do the hard work, and to contribute resources necessary to build a new independent school from the ground up,” she explained. “This, along with extremely capable heads of school with clear vision and inviolable values and character who implemented the mission.”
Shoff said the merger in 2004 with Telluride Montessori School, which was founded by longtime TMS board member and former board president Grace Engbring, was a milestone for TMS as it established “philosophical, comprehensive education” from early childhood through high school.
Former head of school Karen Walker, who was instrumental in the merger, believes the niche that TMS has filled in the community changed as enrollment expanded and programs became better articulated.
“Increasing enrollment in most divisions has created a more typical social environment that allows students to take advantage of the academic and experiential programs without overly compromising their social experience,” she explained.
In 2005, TMS made the stabilizing and future-ensuring decision to purchase the Scott Fly Rod building in Lawson Hill, where the campus is now located.
“This was very expensive and required raising a lot of money, which took courage and commitment,” Cagin said.
In subsequent years, the school sought financial equilibrium and sustainability though fundraising, finally paying off the mortgage on the Lawson Hill building in 2021.
TMS alumna Alexa Peters Posner (Class of 2012) points out that many of her classes were conducted in a round-table discussion format.
“This foundation gave me the confidence to be an active participant in virtually any conversation and helps me today to be comfortable when meeting new people,” she said.
TMS alumna Cassidy Craige (Class of 2021) enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program, which TMS rolled out for upper school juniors and seniors in 2016.
“The core values — respect, responsibility, integrity and love of learning — say a lot about the school and the learning environment,” she said. “The IB Diploma program was extremely rigorous, pushing me towards goals that, at one point, seemed unattainable.”
A generous family has recently established an endowed scholarship fund to honor Lindsey Welch and the Welch family for their immeasurable impact on the TMS community. The Welch Family Endowment will be used annually to bolster financial assistance to students who may not otherwise be able to attend TMS.
“Around 40 percent of our students receive some sort of financial assistance, totaling upwards of $600K annually,” said Stephanie Griebe, TMS director of advancement.
As part of its birthday celebration, TMS is hosting an adults-only fundraiser tomorrow (Thursday) evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Elks Lodge to benefit its student scholarship fund. Tickets are $75, which includes appetizers, an open bar and music by DJ Wombat. With the festive theme “Après Ski over the Years,” the event also features a public online auction (mtnschool.givesmart.com) and raffle.
In addition to addressing housing challenges while maintaining enrollment and financial sustainability, Shoff said that moving forward, TMS wants to grow its endowment “to ensure the permanence of the financial aid component so that the educational opportunities we’ve provided over the years continue to be available to regional families.”
