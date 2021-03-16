Everyone has a general vision come to mind when they hear the word “powder day,” particularly in a ski town like Telluride, but that simple phrase doesn’t do the experience justice, especially when words like “dumping” and “puking” are also used to describe “epic” weather.
On Sunday, the region awoke to 14 inches of snow, per Telski’s morning ski report, thanks to a snowstorm that blanketed most of Colorado and neighboring states. Ski boots were the preferred footwear throughout town, as people made their ways to the lifts early for a day on the hill. One couple even enjoyed a snowshoe tour of town. Shovels and plows were deployed. Temporary frozen mountains were erected along Main Street’s middle lane in clearing the roadways. Residents and business owners dug pathways from their dwellings and storefronts.
Telski pushed out mountain updates seemingly every minute. The snow continued to fall throughout the day, which resulted in 29 inches in 72 hours, according Telski. A dusting Tuesday followed the weekend whiteout, though the accumulation was much less.
“To a certain extent, it was rather unsettled and convective, showery. When it gets that way, it can be real spotty, heavier amounts in your front yard and lighter amounts in your backyard,” said Dan Cuevas, forecaster at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office. “Initially, it favored the southern-facing slopes, but a lot of that was rain when the winds were coming in from the southwest at the front end of the system. Then the flow turned around out of the north, northeast, and that favored the north-facing slopes with primarily snow because it was colder as well.”
It’s safe to say the storm hit Telluride’s “front yard” more than anything. There’s a weather system in the forecast through Wednesday, Cuevas added, which may result in an additional four inches, at the most, before the weekend.
“We do have another system coming in (Tuesday). It won’t be anything like what we just experienced. It will be an 18-or-24-hour event favoring the mountains,” he explained. “ … The mountains will certainly get more than that by a few inches or so. For Wednesday, we’re looking at a slight chance of snow showers maybe into the afternoon, and then it looks dry for the remainder of the week. We’re watching another storm for the weekend. It would be a little too early to start putting numbers on that one, but it’s looking like something.”
To be continued? That’s yet to be determined, though the weekend storm liberally blanketed nearby areas. Cuevas shared that Red Mountain Pass received a total of 11 inches, while the City of Ouray experienced similar totals.
Elsewhere in the state, the Denver metro region, including the I-25 corridor, experienced heavy snowfall.
“Many communities in the foothills west of Interstate 25 saw about three feet of snowfall, including a high of 48.5 inches recorded on Buckhorn Mountain west of Fort Collins. Denver recorded 27.1 inches of snow — the biggest storm in the city since 2003. Some snow drifts near Greeley and on the east side of Aurora were more than four feet tall,” according to a Monday Denver Post story.
At Denver International Airport, the runways were closed just before noon Sunday due to blowing snow and poor visibilities. “Many flights have already been canceled so the runway closures have minimal impacts,” airport officials said in social media posts. More than 19 inches of snow had fallen at the airport by 11 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said, according to an Associated Press report.
Similarly, the Northern Colorado Regional Airport that serves the Fort Collins and Loveland areas was closed Sunday morning after receiving a foot of snow, according to the airport’s social media accounts.
An avalanche warning was in effect Sunday for the Rocky Mountains west of Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs where “intense snowfall will cause large and destructive avalanches,” the Colorado Avalanche Center said. The center warned that avalanches could happen in unusual locations and recommended against traveling in the backcountry.
An avalanche blocked Colorado Highway 14 in north-central Colorado on Sunday, the Department of Transportation said.
Locally, a “cliffed-out” skier was rescued in the Bear Creek area Sunday evening.
The skier was part of an instructor-led group that became separated.
“We could have had a lot of people killed today, but by the grace of God and the skill of our rescuers, everyone is safely returning to their homes tonight,” Sheriff Bill Masters said, according to a department social media post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.