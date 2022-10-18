An ancient science of meditation based on simple breathing techniques and spinal exercises, Kriya yoga helps seekers attain higher consciousness. A free lecture on Kriya yoga will take place Friday evening, followed by a full initiation program on Saturday and Sunday at the Placerville School House. This weekend’s lecture and workshop will be led by Swami Purnatmananda Giri, who is originally from India and currently the mountain region coordinator for Kriya yoga and meditation.
Having practiced Kriya yoga for 30 years, Purnatmananda first discovered yoga by reading “Autobiography of a Yogi” published in 1946 by Paramahamsa Yogananda, a memoir which has introduced many seekers to yoga and meditation.
“Yoga, as it is known today to the Western world, means physical exercises for upkeep of the body and to look youthful,” Purnatmananda said. “Kriya yoga is about simultaneous development of the body, mind and intellect leading to the soul within.”
This practice, Purnatmananda added, has led to his own “calmness, peace of mind, clarity of intellect, improved efficiency in all activities, health and spiritual evolution.”
In the late 1970’s, longtime local Midnite Scholtes also read “Autobiography of a Yogi.”
“I was fascinated with Kriya but still didn't know much about it,” Scholtes recalled. “A little over three years ago, I participated in a workshop here in Telluride with Swami Purnatmananda and it truly resonated with me.”
Consequently, Scholtes offered to facilitate this weekend’s workshop as the local representative.
According to the website kriya.org, Kriya yoga is based on the reciprocal relationship between breath and the mind and has been handed down from teacher to student “in an unbroken lineage of enlightened masters” with the aim of transforming body, mind and heart, helping each seeker to be “calmly active and actively calm.”
Another longtime local, Carol Hiatt, first experienced Kriya yoga when she started visiting an ashram in California, where she also studied the teachings of Pramahansa Yoganada.
“Kriya yoga is basically a breathing technique that leads to a deep level of meditation, ultimately creating a state of union and bliss with the divine,” she said. “The breathing techniques in yoga are referred to as ‘Pranayama.’ Using different styles of Pranayama help to clear the mind and still it, so you can go deeper.”
Though Hiatt admitted that she hasn’t practiced Kriya extensively, she explained that Kriya is a form of yoga because yoga means “union,” and the idea of meditation is the union with God.
“So the traditional forms of yoga are not the Western version of exercise and strength, but moving the breath and body in order to prepare the mind for stillness and finding a place with God,” she explained. “Yoga traditionally is used only to prepare for meditation, and the breath work of Kriya prepares you for that.”
Though a non-sectarian practice, the word “kriya” signifies the “unity of work and worship of activity and divinity” to enhance spiritual practice and self-realization.
“Kriya is a combination of meditation and gentle yoga and the nature of this practice allows the participant to stay focused and escape the wandering mind,” Scholtes added.
He said that Kriya yoga has helped him stay grounded and has been more accessible and impactful than all the other meditation practices he’s experienced over the years.
“It’s helped me move through personal health issues in a very positive way,” he added. “I find the daily practice stabilizing and something I look forward to with enthusiasm every morning.”
Scholtes explained that Purnatmananda is promoting Kriya yoga in the West so the benefits of the practice will be available to all who are interested.
“He's a very open, generous and down-to-earth being; a galaxy of light, who makes this practice very accessible and fun,” Scholtes said.
Kriya yoga has been practiced by saints, seers and sages who have taught and handed down this method through the ages. Today its lineage includes monastic teachers, as well as lay or householder yogacharyas (teachers).
“The Kriya yoga techniques are passed on only by word of mouth from an authorized teacher directly to the student,” explained Purnatmananda. “The teachings begin with a cleansing or purification of the chakras (energy center). The techniques will be taught over the weekend and practiced repeatedly a few times to ensure participants are well versed.”
All Kriya yoga and meditation events will take place this weekend at the Placerville School House, starting with a free lecture, “The Ancient Science of Kriya Yoga Meditation,” on Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. The Initiation, Technique Teaching & Guided Meditations programs take place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The cost of the workshop on Saturday and Sunday is $180. To register, call Scholtes at 970-728-5465, or email telluride-co@kriya.org.
