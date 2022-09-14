Telski co-owner Chad Horning appeared before Telluride Town Council during a Tuesday work session with good news — Lift 9 will be ready by the holidays for the 2022-23 ski season.
The aged lift shuddered to a halt for the last time in April at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Scores of locals paid homage to the chairlift, and its passage was mourned. Telski officials then got right to work on its replacement. Built in 1985, Lift 9, also known as the Plunge Lift, was a fixed-grip triple-chair that took skiers up to not only expert terrain, but to Guiseppe’s, a storied dining pit stop with spectacular views. Horning said the new lift will reopen in time for the holidays.
“Yes, we are on schedule,” Horning told council. “Since day one, we've scheduled a load test on Dec.16. And that's when the load test is still scheduled to occur. After that load test, it's usually takes about a week to get things operational, so we should be, snow willing, people should be on that chair within a week of Dec. 16. For sure by the holiday.”
Work helicopters, a persistent presence for much of the summer, will continue to ply the skies in service to the construction of the new lift.
“Within about three weeks, you should see towers, flying around with helicopters, loading the towers,” Horning continued. “We've got about 90 percent of our parts and equipment already in the project. All the towers have all the concrete now poured, and we're going out doing the final excavations at the top. It's an enormous project. There's a lot of going on up there.”
According to Telski’s Master Development Plan, the improvement was necessary.
“The (former) chair length is over 6,000 feet, resulting in a ride time of 12 minutes. Intermittent downtime due to lift maintenance issues causes the ride time to be extended at times,” the document reads in part. “Although the chair provides reasonable access for the terrain and skier ability, the ride time and reliability is not consistent with the expectations of TSR guests. As a detachable lift, the chair would operate at 1,000 feet per minute, cutting the ride time in half. The proposed replacement lift would be installed with an initial capacity of 1,800 people per hour (pph) and design capacity of 2,400 pph. In the future, more carriers could be added to reach the design capacity. The terrain within this lift pod is mostly expert and the existing trail acreage can comfortably handle the additional uphill capacity.”
Horning also reported on other on-mountain work, including additional miles added to the bike park, snow-making improvements and glading work.
“On the glading side of things, we've gotten the maintenance type of glading done,” he said. “All the trees and the blowdowns have been cut, all the existing glades have been rechecked and maintained. If we can get some crews in here before the fall, depending on weather and their timing, we're hoping to get some more gliding down at the Telluride trail area.”
Telski, Horning said, is far from alone in recognizing the challenges of housing its employees and gave council an overview of what the company has been doing to alleviate the problem.
“The ski company is doing everything it can right now on housing,” Horning said. “We're trying to work with the Town of Mountain Village, we're starting to work with the Town of Telluride on a couple of things that we think could be appropriate. We're working with the county on some things, we're working with the forest service, we're working with communities outside our community. Next week we're breaking ground in Ilium finally, and by January, hopefully December, we'll be delivering the first nine units that will all deliver within about 30 days of each other. Dec. 16 is actually a big day for the ski resort this year because Lift 9 should do its load test, and we should have the first certificate of occupancy in Ilium for housing. So Dec. 16 is a day I'm really looking forward to.”
The Ilium project will eventually provide 31 units of housing — a mix of purchase and rental — for qualified workers.
Council also heard an update on the sprawling Southwest Area Plan (SWAP), a multi-faceted development on the town’s southwest side that would see the creation of housing, neighborhood amenities, parking and other improvements. Tuesday’s work session, led by the town’s director of building and planning Ron Quarles, focused on proposed road and traffic improvements, primarily along the stretch of Pacific Avenue that is one-way heading east. Quarles’ presentation was driven partly by the need for council to consider funding the work, as they continue budget talks for 2023.
“Staff is recommending a future design of Pacific Avenue to maintain the existing one-way eastern directional flow with future enhancements,” Quarles memo read. “If the Town Council agrees with staff’s recommendation in this memo capital funding options will be recommended as part of the 2023 budget cycle for the Pacific Avenue design/development and future implementation along with design and cost estimates for the bridge/river trail relocation and Davis roundabout projects. Pacific Avenue improvements in 2023 will deliver upon Council Goals and Objectives for 2022 … to address the Town’s critical infrastructure needs.”
Following traffic studies, the intersection at Colorado Avenue and South Davis Street was recommended for improvement, possibly in the form as a mini-roundabout. Additionally, staff recommended a series of improvements to Pacific Avenue between Mahoney Drive and South Davis Street. Those improvements would include the “preservation of the traditional traffic pattern with a design that accomplishes enhanced circulation, safety, functionality and aesthetics,” according to the staff memo. Ultimately, the design will vary within the corridor but should generally include: 22 feet of hardscape surface width to accomplish at least a 12-foot travel lane and 10 feet for a concrete bike/pedestrian path; new transit drop-off at the pedestrian bridge to Cimmaron Lodge from Pacific Avenue; landscaped enhancements and preservation of as much of the existing trees and vegetation as possible; and relocation of existing river trail to south side of river between Carhenge and Mahoney Drive.
Council was generally amendable to the recommendation and will take the project up in the capital improvements portion of its ongoing budget talks.
