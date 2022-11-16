Sure, it’s more convenient to purchase a fresh Christmas tree at a shop each year.
But cutting your own tree is not only good for your own health, but the health of the forest.
Medium-size trees — which is to say, trees of up to 20 feet in length — can be particularly dangerous in certain wildfires, said Scott Owen, public affairs officer for the San Juan National Forest.
Trees of this size can act as torches, helping wildfire to spread from the ground “up to the tops of taller trees,” Owen said. “We call them ladder-fuel trees. They’re the types of trees we normally thin” — but around Christmastime each year, the public can help, when families go forth in an annual tradition to select and cut their own trees.
Before you head out, purchase a permit (find a map and instructions at recreation.gov/tree-permits/#locations). “It’s easiest to do this online,” Owen said.
Permits cost $8 each, and you may purchase up to five.
Cutting trees is not permitted along roadsides, or in areas where new planting has taken place. It’s also not allowed in wilderness areas, wilderness study areas, special recreation areas or research natural areas.
That still leaves thousands of acres of forest available. “You want to be sure you’re on national forest land,” Owen said. “Familiarize yourself with motor-vehicle-use maps, which are available for free on our website, and user maps. Make sure the land you’re on is forest-service land. There’s some private land that’s interspersed with forest land.”
Also important to know: “We don’t plow forest-service roads. You’ll need a high-ground-clearance vehicle.” Along with tools — a handsaw, a tarp, work gloves — bring plenty of snacks and something warm to drink, and dress warmly.
Trees of up to 20 feet are permitted (and you can cut down as many as five). Know your species of tree: Douglas Firs and Ponderosa Pines are off-limits: “We need some of these older, medium-sized trees to help propagate,” Owen explained. “We have a lot of old ones and young ones” of these species, “but not a lot of ones in the middle.”
The permit you purchase is “only good in that forest,” he added. “If you buy a San Juan permit, it’s not good on the GMUG or the Rio Grande.”
As for where to cut trees: “West Mancos Road and West Dolores Road are good spots outside Dolores,” Owen suggested.
The Fourth Grade Free Christmas Tree Program continues again this year. Part of the Every Kid Outdoors Initiative, “a nationwide call to build the next generation of conservationists,” kids (or their families) who “present a valid Fourth Grade Pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website” to the local forest service office get a permit for a free tree. “Cutting down your own tree can be a really fun family outing,” Owen said. “Just follow the size guidelines — you don’t want a National Lampoon-sized ‘Christmas Vacation’ tree” that’s too big for your vehicle.
“And be sure to check the weather forecast before you go.”
To find a map for your local forest of choice, visit fs.usda.gov. Learn more about the Every Kid Outdoors program at everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.