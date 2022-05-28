It’s not unusual for arts organizations in this region to solicit contributions from creatives.
What is unusual about Telluride Art + Architecture’s request is the stunning number of settings that will soon be available for those inspired not only to make, but display, their art.
After a two-year absence, the Telluride Art + Architecture festival will return this July, offering guests an opportunity to “enjoy a sampling of creative expression,” as a release put it, from a comprehensive selection of innovators: “fine artists, chefs, wine makers, distillers, musicians, actors, interior designers, architects” and others across a large variety of venues.
Most festivals last just a weekend in Telluride — perhaps a long weekend, as is the case with Mountainfilm — so cramped and comprehensive is the summer calendar. By contrast, A+A stretches across an entire week, spanning a number of venues in downtown Telluride, in Mountain Village, and out of the box canyon, Down Valley.
The venues will include residences — there’s a private-home tour of at least four abodes this year — as well as the open air Transfer Warehouse and Elks Park, where an art-installation that “engages both children and adults” in its creation will occur over several days. The build will begin with an artist’s talk on July 13, and take place between July 11 and July 14. The installation will be taken down at the end of A+A itself, on July 18.
“The walls of the open air Transfer Warehouse hold the positive energy of the Telluride Arts community,” the fest’s organizers have pointed out. That energy has gotten even more positive recently: the historic space’s restoration project was fully approved three days ago. As those who have displayed their work in the warehouse know, not only does this public place offer high visibility, its enclosed-yet-wide-open structure offers numerous opportunities for creative expression. Natural light; dances of shadows; the fluttering breeze; moon and stars … nature’s most challenging, inspiring materials are already there. The event’s organizers have recently announced yet another venue for A+A’s artists, perhaps the most intriguing of all: Art Trails, a series of artistic convergences along Idarado Legacy Trail.
The public event will take place July 16-17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, and be accessible to all. Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts’ Exhibits and Events Manager (and an artist himself) has walked the trail, and envisioned the possibilities. “Imagine coming around a bend” to a strategically-placed piece of sculpture, Halpern said, “and 100 yards down the trail from that, hearing a musician play, or an actor perform a short piece.”
Janet Kask, director of San Miguel County Parks & Open Space, was captivated by the possibilities when she was approached about the possibility of Art Trails back in March.
“I immediately latched onto it,” she said. “It’s such a cool idea! It immediately reminded me of artists such as Christo and Jeanne-Claude.” Those artists were famous for their fleeting, site-specific environmental installations, like Running Fence, 24 miles of nylon fabric that snaked across Sonoma and Marin Counties and dropped down to the Pacific, or The Gates, the fluttering, brilliantly-hued panels installed in Central Park. Said Kask, a New Yorker, “Can’t you just picture them?”
Using the Legacy Trail as a place for art “just seemed like a no-brainer,” Kask added. “It’s a natural fit” for this region, “literally and figuratively. I had (A+A publicist) Ann Richard attend one of the county open space commission meetings, and everyone was thrilled with the idea.”
“This could be the first year of many such installations,” she said. Art Trails “might grow or evolve to other locales. Not that I imagine we’ll be wrapping trees in fabric,” Kask added dryly. “But you have these natural landscapes — Ajax, and Bridal Veil Falls, the entire area is breathtaking in and of itself. And we’ve also got the fairgrounds, and these historic structures. It’s almost more than one could imagine. You’re not only admiring natural beauty” — indeed, in a sense the entire region is framed by beauty — “but you’re introducing art into it at the same time. I love how nature itself will be showcased.”
The possibilities for creative expression, Kask said, “seem almost endless.”
The deadline for artists’ submissions to Art+ Architecture is June 4. For more information, or to apply, visit tellurideartandarchitecture.com/artist-call-info.
