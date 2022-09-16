Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Telluride are joining the nearly 250,000 people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at Telluride Town Park. Registration and pre-walk fun will begin at 9 a.m. The annual walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs, as well as its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Corinne Cavender, co-chair of the local walk.
The Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts, according to a news release. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. Last year, the Telluride walk raised over $25,000 and had over 100 participants.
Activities before the walk will include resource tables from local organizations, food and coffee, sign-making, a memory string, speakers, a live performance and a silent auction. If you wish to participate in the memory string, please bring a photo of someone you have lost to suicide to place on the string in their memory.
“These walks are about turning hope into action,” American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CEO Robert Gebbia said. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better, and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”
Local sponsors for the Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk include Tri-County Health Network, Mixx Projects and Atelier, Smith Law Firm, Pinhead Institute, Mountain Lodge Telluride, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Telluride Mountain Club, Mountainfilm, Fairmont Heritage Place Franz Klammer Lodge, Telluride CrossFit, Telluride Brewing Company, The Coffee Cowboy, Axis Health System, Serenity Space Massage, Tim’s Naturals, Telluride Rotary Club, Practice Telluride, and Tommy Hein Architects.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, according to its mission statement. The foundation creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington D.C., the foundation has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.
Learn more about the local event and support the cause by visiting supporting.afsp.org.
