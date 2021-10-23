They call it Junk of the Unc, the charming flotilla of wobbly watercraft that “races” (perhaps a generous term in low-flow years) across the Uncompaghre River at Ridgway RiverFest.
The event is sponsored by the Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership, whose mission is to restore and protect the river and its tributaries. That means serving everyone’s interests: not only those of the humans who recreate along its banks, but the waters themselves, and the wildlife that depends on it.
It also means recognizing that the real junk of the Unc is not handmade watercraft, but garbage. And one of the most pernicious forms of it is nearly invisible. It’s stray fishing line.
And so on Monday, Oct. 25, the third annual cleanup of the Unc — a volunteer event sponsored by the UWP — will take place at the Pa-Co-Chu-Puk area of Ridgway State Park. Why Pa-Co? It’s where some of the choicest fish are, and where the people go. Brown trout, Rainbow trout and Cutthroat trout all ply the Unc’s waters at Pa-Co-Chu Puk, and this area of Ridgway State Park also offers two ponds stocked with Rainbow Trout.
It takes 600 years for fishing line to break down in nature, a promotional poster for the event notes (and 450 years for plastic beverage bottles to break down). Spotting stray plastic is relatively easy compared to reeling-in errant fishing line. “It’s an issue for birds and other wildlife, because the cord can get wrapped around animal’s necks,” said Tanya Ishikawa, who is helping to coordinate tomorrow’s event (and is a Daily Planet contributor).
“Ridgway State Park rangers have told me recently that they have seen some injuries and deaths in the park from fishing line,” Ishikawa added. “They’re delighted to help solve the problem.”
It won’t be easy: because fishing line is fine and silky, it can be nearly impossible to detect.
“At other cleanup events, you may spot a stray tire, or garbage. It’s easy to see those things,” Ishikawa said. Searching for stray fishing line, on the other hand, “is a more precise activity which involves looking closely at rocks, and trees” (stray line tends to wrap around both of those).
At the end of this event last year, volunteers thought they were done. “We were standing in the parking lot,” Ishikawa said. “It was amazed how much fishing line we found in the cracks and crevices! We’d see a glint from the sun out of the corner of our eyes, turn around, and bend down. Over and over again we found it: we were pulling more and more of the stuff out of the crevices.”
For those interested in joining the search tomorrow, the UWP will supply beverages, and snacks in a place with superb aesthetics. Indeed, the irony is “Both the park rangers and visitors take really good care of this part of the park,” Ishikawa pointed out. “It’s not like we’ve chosen the highway” for cleanup, “where the problem is people leaving cans behind. Really, the problem is the fishing line. We do this at the same place each year because it’s where the stray fishing line ends up.”
Those joining in the search Monday will include representatives from local outfitters. “We have guides coming in from Telluride Outside and Telluride Fly Fishers, from RIGS Fly Shop in Ridgway,” Ishikawa noted, “from Montrose Anglers and Ed’s Fly Shop, and from the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.”
The pros have an interest in keeping these waters debris-free: “They bring customers here all the time,” Ishikawa noted, and want a high-quality experience for their clients. (Because guides are familiar with where stray line ends up, they are especially helpful when it comes to spotting it.)
The event takes place from 1:30-4:30 p.m., enough time to reel in local schoolkids, as well. Ridgway High School junior Zachary Sauer attended last year, and looks forward to returning. “Paco is probably the area I fish most,” Sauer explained to the Planet in an email. “The work done to the river at the construction of the dam has, over time, created a good fishery, but also a challenging one, which contributes to it even more for me. Having the potential for that quality fish, while still being challenging and technical, is what keeps me coming back.”
“I volunteer (at this event) because of how I use this resource,” Sauer went on, “and how much I see the resource being used by other people. It’s one of the most-used sections of river in our local area.” Because it’s so popular, “waste seems to accumulate here more than in most areas, creating the need for an annual cleanup.”
The Unc River Cleanup at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park, is Monday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. To learn more about the Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership’s work in this region, visit uncompaghrewatershed.org.
