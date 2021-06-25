Telluride Venture Network (TVN), an initiative of the Telluride Foundation, announced that final presentations from the 2021 TVN Investment Bootcamp will take place Wednesday, July 7 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. Presentations will feature companies from Telluride, the Western Slope, and greater Colorado. A happy hour will be hosted following presentations at the Ah Haa School for the Arts across the street at 155 W Pacific Ave.
The purpose of the 2021 TVN Investment Boot Camp is to serve founders from the Colorado business community, especially those on the Western Slope, seeking angel, venture, or revenue-based capital. By preparing for or accelerating their funding process through mentorship, business coaching, and networking, founders will have the resources they need to effectively grow their businesses.
TVN selected six companies for its second two-week intensive program at the end of June, which will culminate in the in-person Demo Day July 7. Programming and mentorship will be a mix of in-person and virtual. TVN will take no equity or fee for entrepreneurs in the program, though due to limited availability, dedicated entrepreneurs who can commit time and energy to the program will have the strongest applications. Companies with mutual investment interest will meet with representatives from the Telluride Venture Fund and the other related funding entities.
Additionally, TVN and Mountain Studies Institute (MSI) are teaming up to launch their second bootcamp for startups addressing issues in the mining and reclamation industry. The bootcamp will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person in Telluride and will bring together companies and mentors from across the industry. The focus is specifically on startups operating in the intersection of water quality, reclamation, and mining industry.
TVN will bring together four to six cutting edge companies for high-impact mentoring, strategic coaching, and networking with industry experts and investors. The bootcamp will balance the need for founders to keep working in their businesses while gaining the skills and knowledge they need to have a positive impact on their business.
The Mining & Reclamation Boot Camp schedule is as follows:
Phase I: Aug. 2-13 (weekdays only): fully virtual content, 90 minutes in the morning with networking in the afternoon.
Phase II: Aug. 14-Sept. 14: coordinated opportunities to work with mining companies to test technology in the field. Interested companies should be prepared to make a trip to Colorado in August/September to gather data and conduct testing.
Phase III: Sept.15-17 virtual; 20-24 in-person in Telluride, culminating in a presentation at San Juan Mining Reclamation Conference.
Space is limited in the Mining & Reclamation Boot Camp; for more information and to apply go to f6s.com/2021-water-mining-reclamation-bootcamp/about.
To register for Demo Day visit eventbrite.com/e/telluride-venture-network-8th-annual-demo-day-tickets-157871855971.
Launched in 2013, the Telluride Venture Accelerator (TVA) is a nationally recognized, award winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative, and growing businesses. TVA is rooted in the innovation of our area that included Nicolas Tesla's first AC power transmission to power the mines. TVA's mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in 50 graduating companies, dozens of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, 1,000+ hours of mentoring and the birth of a few high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund (TVF), a regional loan fund, and an active co-working space. For more information visit tellurideventurenetwork.com.
The Telluride Foundation exists to create a stronger Telluride and regional community through the promotion and support of philanthropy. The year 2021 marks 20 years of making more possible through the Telluride Foundation's commitment to enrich the quality of life of the residents, visitors, and workforce of the Telluride region. The Telluride Foundation is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants to nonprofits, owns and operates programs that meet emerging and unmet community needs, and makes investments. The foundation approaches this work through the lens of its core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. Its work is funded through the generous support of individual donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. The foundation hopes the community will join it in celebrating its 20th anniversary as it honors the nonprofits, donors, and community members who have all partnered together to achieve a significant positive impact on the region. For more information go to telluridefoundation.org.
