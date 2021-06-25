The ruins of the Tomboy Mine in Savage Basin as seen from Imogene Pass. When the Idarado Mining Company bought out Telluride Mines in the 1950s, the Tomboy mining claims were included in Idarado’s vast holdings. Some of those claims still belong to Idarado, which conducts ongoing remediation in the area. TVN and Mountain Studies Institute (MSI) are teaming up to launch their second bootcamp for startups addressing issues in the mining and reclamation industry. The bootcamp will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person in Telluride and will bring together companies and mentors from across the industry. (Planet file photo)