Dear TSD Community, Dear Parents,
Late yesterday San Miguel County Public Health issued some more definitive guidelines around the COVID-19. Among those guidelines were limitations to group size. In phone calls with local health experts I asked for greater clarity, and came away with an understanding of the what they believe is on the horizon is eminent. Also, last night I spoke with some of my trusted fellow superintendents in the front range seeking to understand the drivers that shut many schools in the metro area. Here is the take away, we have COVID-19 and it is at the front door of our community, if not already in our house. Knowing this along with the county guidance issued we have a moral duty to do the best we can to support our medical community as they deal with this event. The goal is to flatten the impact curve to not max the capacity of the regional and state health systems. That is best done with keeping people further apart and with less contact physically. To be clear, I am making this decision with no known cases in San Miguel County.
So what does that mean...
Telluride is one of the most adaptive and resilient communities I have been a part of in my education career. I believe we need to respect the issuance of the County and close school buildings – not close learning... but close buildings. I believe with our staff we can, within the next week, create a learning model for all students that will keep the momentum going and continue to help students be engaged.
Staff has been discussing how this might take place at all levels of the organization. Each grade level and situation will have unique challenges for sure but we will communicate and make staff available to help families to the best of our ability. The Board and I do not take this decision lightly as we know what this impact has on our community, workforce, and ability to care for others. I am encouraging employers to be flexible and pull together to create work environments that fill the void left by the traditional school day.
Staff will be working to bring resources and directed learning to families using Schoology, Zoom, or other platforms such as paper and pencil for students. If your family needs a device or access to the internet we will be providing options. If students all flock to Wilkinson it truly defeats the intent and would guess they will be restricting crowds as well. I will ask teachers to begin communication on Monday on what they are expecting and available.
We have some robust learning platforms and many of our partners have agreed to expand our subscriptions to aid in this process.
Buildings and classrooms will be accessible through the front offices if students or parents need to pick up materials or items left at school. Please look for posted hours at tellurideschool.org as we try to accommodate work schedules.
State Testing/ AP testing
Our community health is more valuable than a series of tests. The state, later today will be updating their position on this issue and we will do our best to meet that guidance once it is defined.
How will this effect the rest of the spring?
I believe if we maintain the right focus we can hit all the key benchmarks, particularly for our seniors, who many saw their spring activities canceled in a flash by CHSAA yesterday. I visited a few classrooms to answer questions and there is genuine concern among our students. Young students are scared with all the news and PSAs and our older students fear for their families and the real effects this could have on parents and grandparents. I shared I will do everything in my power to make sure such events like graduation and other landmark events happen in some way, shape or form for them. I hope we return to traditional delivery of school as soon as possible.
What should families plan for?
Daycare coverage will be the biggest challenge. I encourage families to communicate and share coverage with each other and employers to be flexible with work environments to accommodate families.
We are also working with our kitchen to see what meals we can provide for our students who rely on our lunch system as a key part of their existence and we will communicate those plans as they evolve.
I would also ask families to do your best in helping us provide for your learner. While it seems most of the state and surrounding states are heading for closure if not already closed, the pragmatic side of me knows there will be state accountability and documentation we will need to provide if we want “credit” for this time online. Please help us with student work completion. Today marks the end of the third quarter which is significant. We just need to complete the last 40- 45 days to wrap up this school year.
We will do our best to update our school community as we see changes. School offices will remain open and we have work to do for all our employees. Some of our students with disabilities or special services may be receiving home visits or invited in for a session to continue their services. How this can happen will be evolving over the next week.
Please continue to look for school communication through our School Messenger System. Parents have been great about sharing information and connecting us with people who were not updated in the system. This system pulls contacts off of PowerSchool. If you need assistance updating information please contact your front desk person.
I believe situations like this are a defining moment for a community. How we deal with and embrace this challenge will show how amazing we are as a community and the pride we have in educating our children. I believe we are tight as a community, tough enough to endure, and have the resilience to find the light to guide us through this historic event. I continue to be proud and work everyday with the safety and passion for your student(s).
Shine on in this time of uncertainty for kids,
Mike Gass, Superintendent
EN ESPANOL
Estimada comunidad de TSD:Queridos padres,Ayer por la noche, la Salud Pública del Condado de San Miguel emitió algunas pautas más definitivas en torno al COVID-19. Entre esas pautas había limitaciones para el tamaño del grupo. En llamadas telefónicas con expertos locales en salud, pedí mayor claridad y me di cuenta de que lo que creen que está en el horizonte es eminente. Además, anoche hablé con algunos de mis compañeros superintendentes de confianza en el rango frontal para entender a los conductores que cerraron muchas escuelas en el área metropolitana. Aquí está la comida para llevar, tenemos COVID-19 y está en la puerta de entrada de nuestra comunidad, si no ya en nuestra casa. Sabiendo esto junto con la guía emitida por el condado, tenemos el deber moral de hacer lo mejor que podamos para apoyar a nuestra comunidad médica mientras se enfrentan a este evento. El objetivo es aplanar la curva de impacto para no maximizar la capacidad de los sistemas de salud regionales y estatales. Es mejor hacerlo manteniendo a las personas más separadas y con menos contacto físico. Para ser claros, estoy tomando esta decisión sin casos conocidos en el condado de San Miguel. Entonces que significa eso... Telluride es una de las comunidades más adaptables y resistentes de las que he formado parte en mi carrera educativa. Creo que debemos respetar la emisión del Condado y cerrar los edificios escolares, no el aprendizaje cercano ... sino los edificios cercanos. Creo que con nuestro personal podemos, dentro de la próxima semana, crear un modelo de aprendizaje para todos los estudiantes que mantendrá el impulso y continuará ayudando a los estudiantes a participar.El personal ha estado discutiendo cómo esto podría tener lugar en todos los niveles de la organización. Cada nivel de grado y situación tendrá desafíos únicos con seguridad, pero nos comunicaremos y haremos que el personal esté disponible para ayudar a las familias lo mejor que podamos. La Junta y yo no tomamos esta decisión a la ligera, ya que sabemos qué impacto tiene en nuestra comunidad, nuestra fuerza laboral y la capacidad de cuidar a los demás. Estoy alentando a los empleadores a ser flexibles y unirse para crear entornos de trabajo que llenen el vacío dejado por el día escolar tradicional.El personal trabajará para brindar recursos y aprendizaje dirigido a las familias que usan Schoology, Zoom u otras plataformas, como papel y lápiz para los estudiantes. Si su familia necesita un dispositivo o acceso a Internet, le brindaremos opciones. Si todos los estudiantes acuden en masa a Wilkinson, realmente vence la intención y supondría que también restringirán las multitudes. Les pediré a los maestros que comiencen a comunicarse el lunes sobre lo que esperan y están disponibles. Tenemos algunas plataformas de aprendizaje sólidas y muchos de nuestros socios han acordado expandir nuestras suscripciones para ayudar en este proceso.
Los edificios y las aulas serán accesibles a través de las oficinas principales si los estudiantes o los padres necesitan recoger materiales o artículos que quedan en la escuela. Busque las horas publicadas en tellurideschool.org mientras tratamos de acomodar los horarios de trabajo.Pruebas estatales / pruebas AP La salud de nuestra comunidad es más valiosa que una serie de pruebas. El estado, más tarde hoy, actualizará su posición sobre este tema y haremos todo lo posible para cumplir con esa orientación una vez que se haya definido. ¿Cómo afectará esto al resto de la primavera? Creo que si mantenemos el enfoque correcto podemos alcanzartodos los puntos de referencia clave, en particular para nuestros adultos mayores, que muchos vieron sus actividades de primavera canceladas en un instante por CHSAA ayer. Visité algunas aulas para responder preguntas y existe una genuina preocupación entre nuestros estudiantes. Los jóvenes estudiantes están asustados con todas las noticias y anuncios de servicio público y nuestros estudiantes mayores temen por sus familias y los efectos reales que esto podría tener en los padres y abuelos. Compartí que haré todo lo que esté a mi alcance para asegurarme de que eventos tales como la graduación y otros eventos importantes ocurran de alguna forma o forma para ellos. Espero que regresemos a la entrega tradicional de la escuela lo antes posible.¿Para qué deben planificar las familias? La cobertura de guardería será el mayor desafío. Animo a las familias a comunicarse y compartir la cobertura entre ellos y los empleadores para que sean flexibles con los entornos de trabajo para acomodar a las familias.También estamos trabajando con nuestra cocina para ver qué comidas podemos proporcionar a nuestros estudiantes que confían en nuestro sistema de almuerzo como una parte clave de su existencia y comunicaremos esos planes a medida que evolucionen.También les pediría a las familias que hagan lo mejor que puedan para ayudarnos a proporcionar a sus alumnos. Si bien parece que la mayoría del estado y los estados circundantes se dirigen hacia el cierre si aún no están cerrados, el lado pragmático de mí sabe que habrá responsabilidad y documentación del estado que tendremos que proporcionar si queremos "crédito" por este tiempo en línea. Por favor ayúdenos con la finalización del trabajo de los estudiantes. Hoy marca el final del tercer trimestre, lo cual es significativo. Solo necesitamos completar los últimos 40-45 días para concluir este año escolar.Haremos todo lo posible para actualizar nuestra comunidad escolar a medida que veamos cambios. Las oficinas escolares permanecerán abiertas y tenemos trabajo que hacer para todos nuestros empleados. Algunos de nuestros estudiantes con discapacidades o servicios especiales pueden estar recibiendo visitas a domicilio o invitados a una sesión para continuar con sus servicios. Cómo puede suceder esto evolucionará durante la próxima semana.Continúe buscando la comunicación escolar a través de nuestro Sistema de mensajería escolar. Los padres han sido geniales al compartir información y conectarnos con personas que no estaban actualizadas en el sistema. Este sistema extrae contactos de PowerSchool. Si necesita ayuda para actualizar la información, comuníquese con la persona de recepción.Creo que situaciones como esta son un momento decisivo para una comunidad. La forma en que enfrentamos y aceptamos este desafío mostrará cuán asombrosos somos como comunidad y el orgullo que tenemos al educar a nuestros hijos. Creo que somos una comunidad apretada, lo suficientemente resistentes como para soportar, y tenemos la capacidad de recuperación para encontrar la luz que nos guíe a través de este evento histórico. Sigo orgulloso y trabajo todos los días con la seguridad y la pasión por su (s) estudiante (s).
