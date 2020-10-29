In an effort to provide more COVID-19 testing throughout San Miguel County, the public health department is hitting the road, thanks to a recent gift from the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART).
SMART’s donation of a 2005 Dodge Sprinter van was unanimously approved during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. The plan is to convert the vehicle into a mobile testing hub, which is something many communities across the country are deploying during the pandemic.
County public health director Grace Franklin said the plan is to have the vehicle ready to go sometime within the next month.
“We want to make a few modifications so that we’ll be able to safely store supplies in the van. Working on getting quotes on retrofitting it to make it safer for our staff, the goal is to have it up and running before Thanksgiving,” she said.
County officials discussed the possibility of a mobile testing unit before, but it was too expensive at the time, as there were more pertinent needs.
“Grace had early on, when we were talking about how to increase testing capacity, brought up this idea. At the time, when we did the cost benefit analysis of acquiring a Sprinter van and equipping it, we couldn’t justify the massive expenditure that it would have taken to get there,” county manager Mike Bordogna said. “Instead we focused our energy on bolstering the testing at both medical centers in the county. I think given their restrictions and capacity issues at this point, as well as the availability and opportunity provided to us by SMART, this makes a lot more sense at this junction to be able to try and augment and try to get to especially vulnerable populations where it might be more difficult for them to leave their spaces. I think this is the right place and time for this, and I’m very thankful to everybody involved.”
The Telluride Regional Medical Center has had an Outdoor Respiratory Clinic and is in the process of transitioning that into the Telluride Depot Building, which was recently purchased by the Telluride Science Research Center, as winter approaches. The new Interim Depot Clinic is currently being retrofitted for temporary outpatient care, but officials anticipate they’ll be able to relocate to the indoor space by Thanksgiving, according to a med center news release.
While county testing capacity is not at its absolute limits, med center resources have nearly been stretched to them.
“I have started to hear from some folks that they’re starting to get frustrated that their general appointments are starting to get turned away by the med center in town specifically,” board chair Hilary Cooper said. “We got to make sure that people stay healthy and don’t miss any wellness checks. It’s great that we’re going to take as much of this burden off the medical center as possible so that they can get back to serving the general public. I think that’s really important.”
Franklin, which called the mobile testing vehicle an “awesome opportunity,” explained that public health has been looking for another way to help with testing, but safety was a concern, given the department’s location.
“Now that we have a little bit more breathing room, how can we ramp up and provide more COVID testing to our community,” she said. “Our biggest snafu is the fact that we are in an office building on the third floor, so bringing people indoors for a highly contagious respiratory illness is irresponsible. We’ve been trying to figure out how to get out to the community safely. SMART said they had a couple Sprinter vans that they wanted to sell in auction. When we talked about it and checked it out it looked like it would be a good fit to do a mobile testing space.
“We can have the potential of having registration done all remotely or online with your phone or have an awning to have protective space for people to walk up and get a COVID test then head on out. It’s very low-risk for staff and patients coming in.”
Once the van is ready to go, a schedule will be released. There will be stops throughout the entire county, including the West End, Franklin said.
But is it a lemon? People don’t typically give away vehicles that are in good running condition.
“It works great,” SMART Executive Director David Averill said. “We’re charging the battery up right now for you because it sat for the last month. … We were going to send it to auction next month anyways, but it’s a much better use closer to home because it still does have some life in it. We’re absolutely stoked just to help out.”
The SMART board previously approved the donation after buying a new van.
“This is a spare van that we’ve used for vanpools and have replaced with a new one, so it’s our backup,” said Todd Brown, SMART chair and Telluride Council member. “We’re going to donate it to the community figuring that’s a higher or better use than selling it for however many few dollars we can get for it.”
