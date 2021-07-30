A group of supporters gathered Wednesday for an English “high tea picnic” to celebrate six local Latina scholars who have pursued their college dreams, thanks to the support and encouragement of SPARKy Productions — a local nonprofit established in 1998 that produces theatrical, musical and film events.
Five years ago, SPARKy produced a play called “The Hispanic Women’s Project,” which relayed stories of local Latina women enduring myriad hardships to cross the border. The production led to the Latina Scholarship Fund, which has since awarded six college scholarships to Telluride High School (THS) Latinas.
Two $32,000 scholarships, the largest amount given so far, were awarded this spring to graduating seniors Nicole Esquivar and Janette Calvo in recognizing their “drive to succeed.”
“As part of the 21 percent minority population in Telluride, it’s hard to find people with the pure drive to help you and make you feel supported,” said Esquivar, who will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder this fall to study Spanish and architecture. “SPARKy has given me sole support and guidance to find my way on this rocky road to success.”
Calvo, who also used a SPARKy technical scholarship to take a house nurse course in Delta during her senior year, is now heading to Regis University in Denver to earn a nursing degree.
“I felt supported academically, socially and culturally every second I’ve been connected to the SPARKy community,” she said.
“We are women helping women,” SPARKy cofounder Jennie Franks explained.
Pointing out that it’s not enough to wait until the last minute to interview potential candidates for the scholarship, Franks said this year the organization will launch a Spark Club for THS Latinas in grades 9-12 to help, for example, with college paperwork, which can be especially difficult when English is a second language.
“They don’t have to go to college,” Franks added. “We can match up their interests and passions with an internship or a job somewhere.”
While all Latina scholars serve as mentors to fellow THS Latina students, Franks announced at the picnic that Cindy Matamoros — the first SPARKy scholarship recipient, who graduated from Western Colorado University in Gunnison in 2019 with a double major in psychology and art — will now lead the organization in outreach to scholars and their families.
“SPARKy won’t give up on any of the girls and will continue to be with all of us through every journey we take in life,” said Matamoros, adding she feels fortunate in her new role. “I can help explain and be a part of the college process with young Latina girls. I will be more hands-on with them, helping them figure out the path they would like to go on.”
“We are so lucky to have Cindy join our ranks because she knows all the families, she knows the girls, she’s been through it all herself and so she will be an especially effective liaison between the organization and the girls,” Franks said.
A second Latina scholar, Nataly Gonzales, also recently graduated, with a degree in psychology and a double minor in criminology and Spanish from Regis. Following a gap year, she plans to pursue a masters in clinical psychology with continued SPARKy support.
All of the Latinas who received scholarships attended the picnic and shared their stories about family, college and struggles they’ve endured that have propelled them along the way, from living in tiny, packed apartments to using food stamps, including enrolling in the free lunch program at school, to having little to show the day after Christmas.
While these experiences sometimes created shame and embarrassment, one scholar said, “growing up less fortunate than others taught me empathy, humbleness, and most importantly, perseverance, which only grew stronger when I heard of all the help and scholarship opportunities. I’m proud to be who I am, and proud of where I’m from. I wouldn’t change a thing, but I will change things for myself and my future family.”
“They’re not all success stories,” Franks pointed out. “I have not encountered one young Latina girl who hasn’t struggled and hasn’t had a hard story to tell. It’s incredibly important that every girl succeed at whatever it is she feels can be fulfilling.”
Earlier this year, SPARKy Productions received a CCASE grant to produce a dance theater performance called “Taming Wild Thoughts,” which will debut on Oct. 7-9 at The Palm’s Bob Theater, featuring prima ballerina Valerie Madonia, performance artiste dancer Andre Koslowski and Franks, who is also an actor.
“This is a wildly experimental piece,” Franks said. “Coming out of these couple of horrible years, we have to find the essence of what we want to express through dance and theater.”
A gala will coincide with the performances with proceeds benefitting the Latina Scholarship Fund.
“The struggle continues, the stories continue,” Franks said. “The hardship, sadness and poverty continue.”
For more information on the Latina Scholarship Fund, go to sparkyproductions.org.
