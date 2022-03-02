State officials made an announcement this weekend that Colorado would be entering into the “next chapter” of the COVID-19 pandemic. For healthy individuals who are up to date on their COVID vaccinations, what that means is a welcome return to normal. At Wednesday’s public health update for the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, local officials plotted the course for the county, a plan that will see modified testing and vaccination opportunities, and how best to anticipate any potential surges in the future, as they shift from pandemic emergency response to routine disease control.
In Governor Jared Polis’s weekend statement, he praised the state’s response to the public health crisis that has stretched over the last two years.
“We’re proud of Colorado. Our response story is one of resilience, innovation, problem solving and agility,” Polis said. “Finally, for the first time in two years we’re seeing a semblance of normality as resistance to the virus has reached over 91 percent of Coloradans through either prior infection or full vaccination, according to our latest epidemiological data.”
Though case rates and incident rates are way down and holding steady, the number of at-home test kits available to county residents may indicate more cases than are reported. Though those testing positive are asked to upload results on the county website, it is likely the numbers are somewhat underreported. County public health director Grace Franklin said that despite evidence indicating that Binax home test kits may be less sensitive to the omicron variant, having any test was better than not having one available.
“There's increasing evidence that they're not quite as they're not as good to catch a positive test with the omicron variant as previous variants,” she said. “And so they're less sensitive. But I think any tool is a good tool. It's similar to having Advil at your house in case you get a headache.”
But overall, the metrics public health officials track to determine disease prevalence have maintained low levels, despite robust visitor numbers.
“We've been in a really steady, low case trend for the last couple of weeks,” Franklin told the board. “Our active cases have been less than 10 on average per week. And our contact tracing team is now able to reach all cases and provide education guidance for them. So that's encouraging.”
The samples drawn from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, even through Presidents’ Day weekend, have also indicated a decline in viral presence. Treatment plant sample results have effectively alerted public health officials to spikes since testing began in late 2020.
“We're in a really great place to have that continued low disease burden even as we've seen influxes of visitors over the last couple of weeks,” Franklin said.
With the demand for testing bottoming out, Franklin reported that Microgen testing teams have pulled up stakes as of Monday, shifting the burden of testing to local health care providers by appointment. She said Microgen would return if local clinics were overwhelmed, or if the county was experiencing a significant spike.
State health officials developed a “roadmap” which comprises four key elements to prepare for any future surge of COVID-19, including preparing hospitals to rapidly increase capacity in case of a future surge, monitoring through surveillance at the local level, building up the health care workforce and addressing steps the federal government can take to help states prepare no matter what the future brings.
The roadmap also includes guidance for behaviors dependent on vaccination status as follows: If you are fully vaccinated, especially if you are up to date with all three doses and if your household is fully vaccinated, then you should feel comfortable living life as normal. If you are vaccinated but immunocompromised or high-risk, you should continue taking necessary steps to protect yourself and proactively speak with a health care provider about a potential fourth dose of the vaccine, preventative treatment options and what to do if you test positive. If you are not fully vaccinated, get fully vaccinated with three doses; you are still at risk.
Local officials, acting on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, have tools to help decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest virus data such as caseload, hospitalization rates and severity of symptoms due to infection. The three levels, low, medium and high, help inform the precautions individuals should take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 based on localized data.
“The state of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to improve in San Miguel County, but it is not over,” Franklin said in a recent news release. “While we continue to observe low rates of infection, slowing transmission and less severe disease, we recognize the passing of another member of our community this week from complications due to COVID-19. As we learn to live with the virus and its variants without restrictions, closures, requirements and mandates, it remains imperative that each of us take special care to protect ourselves and others from the worst possible outcomes of infection with COVID-19.”
Local officials will continue to monitor COVID metrics in order to remain ready to easily shift from disease control to pandemic response, if need be. They will be using the next few weeks to plot the course in regards to staffing, testing and vaccination opportunities.
Additionally, there is a 10-question survey on the county website asking the public for feedback on local COVID services and data, among other topics. The survey went live on Wednesday.
For complete information and to take the survey, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
