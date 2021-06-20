Silas Bryant Berrier and his beloved dog, Boone, perished in a single car accident in Ridgway, Colorado on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Silas was twenty-six; Boone was two. Silas grew up on his family’s homestead in Tamworth, New Hampshire along the banks of the Bearcamp River. Among the eleventh generation of Bryants to live on land that had been in their family since the mid-1700s, Silas and his older brother, Wyatt, were raised not only by their parents, Amy and Thad, but by an entire community. Silas attended the nearby Kenneth A. Brett School (only a walk through the woods from his house), and graduated from A. Crosby Kennett High School in 2013.
Silas’s early years were very much focused being outdoors, roaming the nearby woods and riding bikes with friends, playing baseball, learning to ski, and helping with family chores. His close-knit family not only worked around the farm and enjoyed countless “game nights” together, but also loved their family trips, sparking a love of adventure that would stay with Silas his entire life.
In about fifth grade, Silas was given an opportunity that built on the foundations of kindness, compassion, and a genuine interest in others and the world-at-large that his parents had kindled. Camp Belknap, a boys’ camp on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, offered him a camp scholarship. He attended camp for only five summers, but kept his experience there close to his heart always. The camp motto, “Seek the Joy of Being Alive,” shone through everything Silas did during his brief, but impactful life.
In high school, Silas convinced his uncle, Jeb Berrier, that he would be indispensable as an assistant during the annual Telluride Comedy Festival. Jeb, a long-time Telluride resident and the festival’s director, agreed. Silas’s time as “Chief Schlepper” for the festival made such an impression on him that he set his sights on moving to Telluride and did so in the fall of 2013.
For close to eight years, Silas made a life for himself in Telluride, working at Brown Dog Pizza and winning over hearts everywhere he went, from his co-workers and housemates, to just about anyone he met on his off-season travels around the world. In the spring of 2019, he adopted Boone from the Durango Animal Shelter. The two were inseparable companions until the end.
Silas leaves his parents and brother, Amy, Thad, and Wyatt Berrier of Tamworth, his fiancé, Katherine Sulky of Telluride, extended family, and the communities of Tamworth and Telluride. We all grieve our deep and collective loss.
Celebrations of Silas’s life will be held at the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride on June 22 at 2 p.m., and in Tamworth on August 22. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Silas and Boone can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Ridgway or the Telluride Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.