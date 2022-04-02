Gerald R. Sanchez of Texas, pleaded guilty to firearms charges levied by the Town of Telluride. Though he legally took down a bull elk on public land adjacent to the Valley Floor in November, he violated local ordinances that prohibit having a firearm on the protected land east of Telluride, a swath of open space that is home to a thriving elk herd and that falls under a conservation easement management plan. (Planet file photo)