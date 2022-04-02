When a bull elk was killed on public land abutting the Valley Floor last November, local residents were incensed. One citizen told the Daily Planet, “just because you can doesn’t mean you should.” Though it was determined that the actual hunt may well have occurred U.S. Forest Service land — a small parcel known as “The Wedge” — Town of Telluride officials in February charged a Texas man with carrying a firearm on the Valley Floor on the morning of Nov. 6. The man pled guilty and paid a fine of $500.
Gerald R. Sanchez, of Shallowater, Texas found himself afoul of the law, not for killing the elk, but for entering the Valley Floor with his hunting rifle, which is owned by the Town of Telluride and is under a conservation easement. The conservation easement has a management plan governing allowed uses. Hunting is not one of them, and since he crossed Valley Floor land with the express purpose of hunting — he wore blaze orange, carried a valid hunting permit and a firearm — the town found grounds for his charges. Specifically, Sanchez violated town code that, “expressly prohibits ‘[h]unting and using the [Valley Floor] Property to access nearby areas on which to hunt’ as evidenced by Section 5.14 of the Conservation Easement,” according to court records obtained by the Daily Planet. He also violated and ordinance that “expressly prohibits "[f]eeding, disturbing, trapping, hunting, or killing wildlife" on the Town's Valley Floor Property as evidenced by the General Regulations set forth on page 7 of the Management Plan.”
After being shot and mortally wounded on The Wedge, which is situated between the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, the animal left the forest service parcel and perished on the Valley Floor. There, Sanchez was joined by the friend who had dropped him off on the Spur right-of-way, where the two took photos and then worked to field dress and pack out the animal.
Allie Slaten is Telluride’s assistant town attorney and the town’s prosecuting attorney for municipal court proceedings. Sanchez was charged in February with violation of Ordinance 1289 Series of 2008 – Hunting on the Telluride Valley Floor, she said. Two additional charges of trespassing were dismissed.
“The trespassing charges were dropped in exchange for Mr. Sanchez pleading guilty to the hunting charge,” Slaten explained. “This plea avoided the time and expense of a trial on all charges, but yielded the most desirable result — conviction for hunting on the Valley Floor.”
Slaten said that while Sanchez did plead guilty to an offence, further details of his activities that November morning are “allegations.”
“However, it is believed that he first entered private property from Highway 145 before briefly crossing a sloped portion of the Valley Floor to then access the Wedge,” Slaten wrote in an email. “Upon information and belief, the elk was then shot on the Wedge and traveled to and died on the Valley Floor. I know there is a lot of outrage surrounding this incident, but as the prosecutor I have to consider only the facts that can be supported by evidence in a court of law. I did not have evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the elk was killed on the Valley Floor.”
The complaint enumerates a host of allegations, including that Sanchez, bearing his hunting firearm, crossed the Valley Floor once to access the Wedge and again to field dress his kill. One allegation, No. 43, states that he received permission to carry a firearm on the Valley Floor well after the fact.
“Defendant did not receive permission to have his hunting firearm on the Town's Valley Floor Property until later in the morning, when a Deputy Marshal from the Telluride Marshal's Department appeared to investigate the incident and authorize removal of the bull elk from the Valley Floor Property and into Defendant's possession.”
The incident kicked up a stir in what is normally a quiet time of year, weeks before Thanksgiving and the official (though delayed in 2021) opening of the ski season. The elk herd resides much of the year on the Valley Floor and is the subject of camera-toting tourists who park alongside the Spur to admire the animals. Though Sanchez harvested what officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife deemed to be a healthy five- or six-year-old bull, the herd will recover from the loss.
CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy, who investigated the incident, said he was confident in the continued success of the herd.
“Breeding season is already over, there are other bulls that will step up next year, and so I am not concerned about the overall herd,” Caddy said in a November 2021 Daily Planet story.
Given the Wedge’s small size and proximity to two towns, it is rare for hunters to explore it for wildlife. However, officials say that the use of maps on phones and GPS has increased, which makes it easier for hunters to discover public land they might not have known about otherwise. The Wedge is part of part of Game Management Unit (GMU) 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.