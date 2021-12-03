SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

NOV. 15

COW DON’T CARE: Turns out, if a herd of cows browse your greenery, it’s on you to fence them out, as an Egnar landowner learned.

DOMESTIC: A male was arrested on multiple charges in the Sawpit area following a domestic dispute.

STORK TIME: A deputy assisted Norwood EMS with a woman in active labor.

NOV. 17

INVESTIGATION: An investigation has been opened in regards to a possible violation of a protection order.

NOV. 18

UDDERLY FREE: Loose cows in the Norwood area were put back in the corral following a brief and presumably sweet taste of freedom.

WARRANT ARREST: An arrest was made on a male with an outstanding warrant.

UNATTENDED DEATH: Upon responding to the residence from which a 911 call was made, deputies discovered a deceased female.

NOV. 19

MENTAL HEALTH CALL: Mental health personnel were dispatched to the library in Norwood to contact a female.

THOU SHALT NOT TRESPASS: But he did and he was arrested.

AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted Telluride marshals with a felony arrest involving a shooting in Telluride.

INTO THE WOODS: A report of a late hiker was stood down when the hiker called to say he was fine.

NOV. 23

WHY?: An AED device was reported stolen from the men’s restroom at the Down Valley Park.

NOV. 24

SLIPPERY SLOPE: A young woman visiting Telluride went for a hike and got stranded on a slick ski slope.

BAD DRIVER: Speeding and making bad passes earned a motorist a citation.

SEASON OF COW: In this edition of the SMSO chapter of Cop Shop, the prevalence of loose cows was remarkable. Truly the stuff of conspiracy theories.

NOV. 26

MOVE ALONG, LITTLE DOGGIES: Would-be campers at the Deep Creek trailhead were advised of other options.

SPEED DEMON: A speeder was contacted and found to not be in possession of a valid driver’s license.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

NOV. 18

SHOPLIFTER: A shoplifter received a summons.

WOBBLED: An officer assisted Telluride emergency service personnel with an inebriated person who had fallen down.

NOV. 19

GUNSHOT VICTIM: A gunshot victim was flown to a regional hospital for care.

NOV. 20

SHHHH: False alarm at the library.

NOV. 22

NO CAUSE FOR ALARM: No real cause, anyway. Officers had to respond to one panic alarm and two false alarms.

LOST WITHOUT IT: A lost cell phone was reported.

CURBED: Officers took a complaint about car camping.

NOV. 23

UNWANTED CLEAN-UP, AISLE 7: There was a report of an unwanted person at the grocery store.

NOV. 24

REVOKE-Y TO THE POKEY: A subject was arrested for driving under revocation.

NOV. 28

NOTHING HAPPENED: No, really. Nothing. TMO backgammon tournament reaches semis.

NOV. 29

BUT WHY: The AED apparatus was stolen from the elementary school.

NOV. 30

NO CALLS: Officers wax philosophical about off-season. (We jest, of course. Just because the phone doesn’t ring doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do.)

DEC. 1

TRESPASS: Two incidents of vehicle trespass were reported.

DEC. 2

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies in locating a suspect vehicle.