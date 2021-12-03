SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 15
COW DON’T CARE: Turns out, if a herd of cows browse your greenery, it’s on you to fence them out, as an Egnar landowner learned.
DOMESTIC: A male was arrested on multiple charges in the Sawpit area following a domestic dispute.
STORK TIME: A deputy assisted Norwood EMS with a woman in active labor.
NOV. 17
INVESTIGATION: An investigation has been opened in regards to a possible violation of a protection order.
NOV. 18
UDDERLY FREE: Loose cows in the Norwood area were put back in the corral following a brief and presumably sweet taste of freedom.
WARRANT ARREST: An arrest was made on a male with an outstanding warrant.
UNATTENDED DEATH: Upon responding to the residence from which a 911 call was made, deputies discovered a deceased female.
NOV. 19
MENTAL HEALTH CALL: Mental health personnel were dispatched to the library in Norwood to contact a female.
THOU SHALT NOT TRESPASS: But he did and he was arrested.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted Telluride marshals with a felony arrest involving a shooting in Telluride.
INTO THE WOODS: A report of a late hiker was stood down when the hiker called to say he was fine.
NOV. 23
WHY?: An AED device was reported stolen from the men’s restroom at the Down Valley Park.
NOV. 24
SLIPPERY SLOPE: A young woman visiting Telluride went for a hike and got stranded on a slick ski slope.
BAD DRIVER: Speeding and making bad passes earned a motorist a citation.
SEASON OF COW: In this edition of the SMSO chapter of Cop Shop, the prevalence of loose cows was remarkable. Truly the stuff of conspiracy theories.
NOV. 26
MOVE ALONG, LITTLE DOGGIES: Would-be campers at the Deep Creek trailhead were advised of other options.
SPEED DEMON: A speeder was contacted and found to not be in possession of a valid driver’s license.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
NOV. 18
SHOPLIFTER: A shoplifter received a summons.
WOBBLED: An officer assisted Telluride emergency service personnel with an inebriated person who had fallen down.
NOV. 19
GUNSHOT VICTIM: A gunshot victim was flown to a regional hospital for care.
NOV. 20
SHHHH: False alarm at the library.
NOV. 22
NO CAUSE FOR ALARM: No real cause, anyway. Officers had to respond to one panic alarm and two false alarms.
LOST WITHOUT IT: A lost cell phone was reported.
CURBED: Officers took a complaint about car camping.
NOV. 23
UNWANTED CLEAN-UP, AISLE 7: There was a report of an unwanted person at the grocery store.
NOV. 24
REVOKE-Y TO THE POKEY: A subject was arrested for driving under revocation.
NOV. 28
NOTHING HAPPENED: No, really. Nothing. TMO backgammon tournament reaches semis.
NOV. 29
BUT WHY: The AED apparatus was stolen from the elementary school.
NOV. 30
NO CALLS: Officers wax philosophical about off-season. (We jest, of course. Just because the phone doesn’t ring doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do.)
DEC. 1
TRESPASS: Two incidents of vehicle trespass were reported.
DEC. 2
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies in locating a suspect vehicle.
