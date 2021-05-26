The pandemic has taken a back seat to another threat; one that could not only take lives, but homes, too. Wildfire is very much on the minds of local officials, fire and emergency personnel who are preparing for what is anticipated to be a busy fire season. And those living close to wooded or grassy areas — in San Miguel County, that’s nearly everywhere — there are ways to protect one’s home. At Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, commissioners Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper heard presentations from Western Region Wildfire Council (WRWC) staffers and from sheriff’s office representatives who detailed evacuation plans in the event of wildfire.
Montrose-based nonprofit WRWC’s executive director Jamie Gomez and wildfire mitigation specialist Rob Rust explained how, by taking steps to create defensible space around homes and employing other measures, dwellings and other structures can be given a better chance to survive a wildfire. The organization, working with numerous partners, including governments, the forest service, Bureau of Land Management and emergency management officials and others, operates in a six-county area serving as a hub for wildfire preparedness, mitigation and response. WRWC has a cost-share program (along with other sources of funding) for homeowners interested in creating defensible space around vulnerable structures. Currently, Trout Lake will soon undergo a treatment plan for 90 acres whose cost will be offset through a grant.
“Vegetation management is a huge, huge piece, and obviously we'd love to see that be expanded within San Miguel County,” Gomez said.
Gomez illustrated the success of removing vegetation using last summer’s Green Meadow fire, which threatened, but did not destroy homes located dangerously close to the blaze. In particular, Dennis Wrestler’s home was a textbook example of how clearing fuel from around his home served to keep the fire at bay. The 62-acre blaze forced the evacuation of 14 homes on Green Meadows Lane near Placerville. One home was scorched and fire crews were able to control the conflagration in short order.
“Every time I look at this photo I'm kind of amazed,” Gomez said. “This property right here is owned by a gentleman named Dennis Wrestler. He actually participated in the cost share program. In coordination with the Colorado State Forest Service and a private vegetation management contractor, he actually implemented a defensible space project on his property. And as you can see from the fire, it did have some burning on his property but the fire pretty much moved around his property.”
Gomez showed a slide depicting the aftermath of the fire from above. It never neared Wrestler’s home, which had been cleared of any brush and trees.
Rust said that though Green Meadows resulted in a best-case scenario, numerous other factors could have changed the homeowners’ luck.
“What we are seeing is that the number one cause of ignitions during wildfires, is actually embers,” he said. “And so, that home hardening component is absolutely critical for standalone defenses to be in place. And the reason that we think that this is the best approach to try to drive towards is because it's based in reality.”
Other ways to mitigate wildfire is through building land use codes that could address structure placement, building materials and other measures. Incentives for reroofing, which was proposed in an earlier discussion on this year’s upcoming building code revisions with county building official Matt Gonzalez, would go far to protect homes from wildfires.
“Providing some kind of incentive for reroofing, that is a really good idea. I would highly support that,” Gomez said. “Reducing any kind of barriers to doing a reroofing … that alone would significantly reduce our communities, risk to wildfire. Just that one action could do that. Obviously reroofing your home is not a small cost and we all know that.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom commended WRWC’s presentation.
“Without making any commitments I think you'll find a pretty receptive group here,” she said. “We understand that we're pretty high risk and this year is going to probably challenge us all.”
Jennifer Dinsmore, emergency management coordinator for the sheriff’s office and Sheriff Bill Masters laid out evacuation plans should wildfire bear down on residential areas. Dinsmore explained the various levels of readiness emergency management teams select depending on the situation, and where shelters are located in the event of evacuations.
Masters cautioned that even the best-laid plans can go awry. Accidents choking narrow mountain roads, fast-moving wildfires and overloaded communication systems can all conspire to throw a wrench in the works,
“Just some things to remember … our planning is great, Jennifer, and (former county emergency manager) Henry Mitchell have done great work at developing our plans,” Masters said. “But as we know some of these wildfires can move very quickly. So all those plans are going to be very difficult to implement, because of fighting the topography and road conditions.”
Masters also expressed concerns with communication systems.
“Code Red is a great system but the reality is during our busy summer months, our communication systems on normal days are taxed to the max,” he said. “People are live streaming videos and all kinds of different things of our, of our festivals. We know that people live stream disasters as well. The first thing they want to do is take a video of it, live stream it on Facebook as it's happening and when you have 1,000 people trying to do that, taking pictures of the fire, well probably our communications will be overloaded and Code Red may not work. Also, everybody's going to want to try to call home, call their friends and family, make sure they're okay. And we probably will lose our ability to warn citizens or direct them properly, via cell phones.”
Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett said each individual had a responsibility to have a go-bag prepared well in advance of an emergency.
“We do have certain challenges,” Bennett said. “I think it for residents to have some ownership on what it means to have their evacuation stuff together, whether that's near and dear photos to documents, all of those things … have an individual plan within the framework of what Jennifer. In the emergency managers office is created.”
For information on how to create a defensible space and other home hardening tips, visit WRWC at cowildfire.org. Visit the sheriff’s office website at sanmiguelcountyco.org.
