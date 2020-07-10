Public Health has confirmed 11 new cases over a four-day period, from test results received from July 7-July 10. Four of the positive individuals were visiting the county, therefore are not included in the total case count illustrated on the county dashboard. The remaining positive cases are residents, bringing total cases to 48 with seven active cases. None of these current cases have been hospitalized. All positive individuals are in isolation and close contacts have been notified to quarantine.
The consistent uptick in cases factored into Public Health’s decision to maintain county lodging capacity at 50 percent. A potential increase will be reevaluated on July 20. Continued efforts toward slowing the spread and reducing cases will put the community in a strong position to enter the next phase.
“Although we knew that cases were going to rise as the county reopens, the consistent increase in cases, as well as strains on the other metrics raises concern,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “The responsibility falls on all of us to recommit to the safety precautions needed to keep our community safe. Everyone must play their part in this response.”
San Miguel County will be posting caseload updates twice a week moving forward. The next update will be published on Tuesday, July 14.
The recent positive results include:
* 56 year-old male- Lives in a household with a known positive.
* 58 year-old male- Travel related exposure.
* 53 year-old male- Part of previous workplace exposure outbreak.
* 22 year-old male- Part of previous workplace exposure outbreak.
* 24 year-old male- Not related to previous cases.
* 34 year-old male- Not related to previous cases.
* 35 year-old male- Traveling through the area.
* 33 year-old male- Traveling through the area.
* 31 year-old male- Traveling through the area.
* 23 year-old male- Not related to previous cases.
* 25 year-old male- Not related to previous cases.
All positive cases and their close contacts have been notified to isolate or quarantine.
“When we keep our distance and wear a mask, we protect everyone in the community. Let’s come together by staying apart,” said Franklin.
For up to date coronavirus information visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus
