The Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) has had a busy spring readying many of the area’s trails for summertime use.
So, what’s the organization been up to?
According to executive director Heidi Lauterbach, over several weeks TMtC has cleared trees and performed other post-winter maintenance on the Galloping Goose (from Lawson Hill to Trout Lake), Jud Wiebe, Boomerang, Deep Creek, Mill Creek/Waterline, Eider Creek, the Eider to Mill Creek Connector and the Sunshine/T-35 Trail.
Efforts were extensive. For instance, over 20 trees were cleared on the Galloping Goose, while 10 trees were removed from the Eider to Mill Creek Connector, where two new benches were also erected.
The work hasn’t gone unnoticed by local trail users.
“It’s been fantastic to be able to count on the mountain club to clear these trails, as in the past it could be weeks (or even months) before trails were cleared,” said local mountain biker and hiker Kim Hilley.
In turn, the mountain club’s trails director, Jordan Carr, praised trail users for sending useful intel back to the organization throughout the spring.
“They have been really good with sharing information on how it was looking up there and that’s been really helpful,” he said.
Carr was less enthusiastic about the impact this winter’s weather has had on trail conditions, with higher-than-average snow and rainfall contributing to many of the downed trees.
“There have been some areas where the excess moisture really loosened up the roots of the trees,” he explained. “That caused problems in some places.”
Carr singled out the area’s newest trail, the Eider to Mill Creek Connector, as needing a little extra love this spring.
“With new trails, where we do an excavated, machine-built trail, we end up displacing soil,” he said. “So, new trails [like the Connector] can be prone to movement, whether it’s rocks, trees or vegetation. There were quite a few trees down and a few places where things shifted over the winter up there.”
While Carr does much of the trails work himself, the U.S. Forest Service took the lead, with additional help from the Southwest Conservation Corps and American Conservation Experience, to resolve a rockfall issue last week on the Mill Creek/Waterline Trail, according to Lauterbach.
“The rockfall isn’t ‘cleared’ as it is too dangerous of a location (a steep hillside with road below), but there has been a reroute,” she said.
Also on TMtC’s to-do list? Further work on the Magic Meadows Trail, the lower section of which has now been cleared, as well as a more in-depth project involving the Sunshine/T-35 Trail that began on Tuesday (trail users should watch for signage).
The project aims to improve trail sustainability, drainage, turns and sightlines and add a few opt-out features.
In the meantime, Lauterbach noted that the mountain club is getting ready for its annual summer barbecue, which will take place on July 27 in Telluride Town Park.
“We will have music from DJ Wombat and food from La Cocina,” she said. “The event has become a Telluride staple and a super fun gathering for Telluride trail lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The event certainly supports the club and our projects and mission. Registration will open at the end of the month.”
She also encouraged fans of the area’s trails network to consider participating in Opt-in For Trails. The program sees TMtC partner with local businesses to raise funds for the nonprofit’s work. Participants identify a way to donate that is best for them, like a 1% donation, a round-up option at checkout or other customized giving.
“TMtC runs off private/public donations and grants, so, if people love using the trails and have enjoyed them being cleared, participation [in the program] or donations are welcome,” Lauterbach said.
In the meantime, Carr said he is pleased with the work completed to date.
“Overall, things are looking great on all the trails,” he said, adding that trail users should feel free to reach out to the mountain club “if you encounter anything out there that we can add to our list or to the forest service’s list. We have so many miles of trails that any user input is helpful.”
Carr continued, “I would also just say to get out there and enjoy it. Be nice and say hi. We are all seeking the same experiences on these trails.”
For trail updates, follow the Telluride Mountain Club on Facebook or Instagram.
Visit telluridemountainclub.org for information about the organization, including Opt-in For Trails and the summer barbecue.
