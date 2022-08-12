This week, Telluride R-1 School District teachers will return to campus for new teacher orientation, collaborative workdays and to prepare classrooms for the new school year. With 15 new, licensed teachers and special-service providers, and five additional new staff, both campuses will be ready to welcome students back to school Aug. 23.
“I get very excited for our new educator orientation as it’s the first introduction of our new staff to our system and our chance to show them how great we can be together,” superintendent John Pandolfo said. “I also get very excited for our opening in-service days as it sets the tone for the year.”
New district-wide faculty include Emily Bordogna, who will serve as district literacy coordinator, and Laura Knight, who will serve as schoolwide social worker. Jimmy Moody, from the Telluride Marshal’s Office, will serve as district resource officer.
Earlier this summer a team of teachers attended the Tointon Leadership Academy at the University of Northern Colorado to explore the topics of school culture, leadership and professional learning communities. Another group of teachers attended the AVID summer institute to support district-wide instructional strategies.
“Our staff is focusing on connections and relationships this year since we have new teachers and new leadership,” explained Kelly Treinen, the new principal at Telluride Elementary School (TES).
New teachers at TES this year include Jenny Shoup, who returns to the district from Telluride Mountain School, as the kindergarten dual immersion (DI) English teacher. Yeny Sanchez Corza, from Baja California, Mexico, is the first grade DI Spanish teacher. Adia Dawn, from Austin, Texas, is the new counselor at TES; Stephanie Condojani, from Arizona, will teach second grade; and Kelly Hennion, from Denver, will teach kindergarten.
Tiernan reported that this week teachers from both TES and Telluride Intermediate School (TIS) will collaborate on professional development around the district math program and will also explore a new reading curriculum to achieve consistency across grades K-5.
“I’m personally looking forward to the TES open house/ice cream social (from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 22) so I can meet the students and their families,” Treinen added.
The same day TIS will host its own school supplies drop-off/meet your teacher day from 1:30-3 p.m., along with the ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. on the playground.
According to TIS Principal Zoe Gillett, last week TIS introduced its first ever “Campamento de Verano,” led by DI coordinator Joanna MacDonald, where DI students entering grades 1-8 practiced Spanish literacy and academic vocabulary.
New incoming faculty at TIS include Keke Stickney, a long-time educator from the Front Range, who will teach health at Telluride Middle School and High School (TMHS) and a new wellness curriculum in grades 4-6. Originally from Spain, Lucia Molinero, who taught Spanish as a world language at TIS last year, will be teaching DI Spanish to third graders, and Megan Wise will be the third grade DI English teacher. Originally from Madrid, Maria Martinez, who’s been teaching first grade for the past several years, will be the fifth-grade DI Spanish teacher, while Jenna Nagl will move from TMHS to TIS to teach English language development and special education. Ailish McDonald, a student-teacher from Fort Lewis College, will be working with Erin Murray in the fifth grade.
TMHS new student orientation takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the TMHS cafeteria, followed by a seventh-grade orientation at the cafeteria from 1-2:30 p.m.
While most TMHS teachers will return this week, some have already been back on campus as fall sports practices are well underway.
Gustavo Guillen, who taught at TIS last year, will teach Spanish science and regular science at TMHS this year. Kathleen Hanna, who moved to Telluride from Massachusetts, will teach seventh-grade language arts and reading intervention.
Longtime district employee Don Mitchell will teach eighth-grade math. Yana Pollard (aka Coach Y) will teach ninth- and tenth-grade English. Shane Russell, new to the district from Georgia, will teach seventh grade math. Jamie Stewart is the new TMHS athletic assistant, while Jenni Ward is the new seventh-to-tenth grade counselor.
In terms of curriculum, TMHS Principal Sara Kimble explained that the math team will undergo refresher training for the MS Big Ideas curriculum and for the HS Discovering curriculum. Students continuing with DI into eighth grade this year will take Spanish Language Arts and Spanish Science.
The free meals for all students program that the federal government put in place in response to COVID has ended. However, families may still sign up for free/reduced lunch at family.titank12.com, or can contact Trevor Pedigo (tpedigo@telluride.k12.co.us) or Ericka De Maquera (for Spanish speakers) (edemaquera@telluride.k12.co.us) for more information.
As of press time Friday afternoon, there have been seven applicants for the school board seat which was vacated earlier this summer by JWard. Applications, available on the district’s website, remain open through Thursday.
