A member of an organization that promised to build a utopian community near Telluride has been arrested in a federal investigation that alleges the man accepted money through Russia’s civilian spy agency and acted on behalf of the Russian government.
An arrest warrant was served on Augustus C. Romain Jr. on April 18 in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a warrant unsealed the same day by the United States District Court in Tampa, Florida. A 37-page federal indictment also unsealed in the federal court shows a grand jury is charging Romain with conspiring to act as a foreign agent on behalf of Russia. Romain allegedly worked with Russian citizens to fund and consult with U.S. election campaigns, participate in rallies, events and protests and share information through social media.
Romain allegedly founded an organization called Black Hammer sometime after 2018 and members eventually made their way to southwest Colorado.
Romain had posted a photo on social media on May 3, 2021, “of 10 people standing among sagebrush with raised fists and a declaration on Facebook: Black Hammer had ‘liberated’ 200 acres of land somewhere in Colorado,” the Colorado Sun reported in 2022.
The Norwood Post reported on May 3 that members of the Black Hammer group are facing federal charges and described an incident that took place near Norwood in 2021.
Black Hammer, a separatist group for Black conservatives and people of color, had attempted to buy a plot of land outside of Norwood in Beaver Pines, the Post reported. Then, Norwood’s Randy Stephens had an armed standoff with some members of Black Hammer, who had repeatedly blocked the road in the HOA neighborhood of large ranches and approached him dressed in military outfits and armed with assault rifles.
“Basically they were just a bunch of armed idiot city kids that had no idea what they were doing regarding living in a remote section of western Colorado,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters told the Planet on May 16. “They stayed a few days then packed up and left when I guess it didn’t seem like too much fun and the property owner complained they were on the property without permission.”
Masters said only AR rounds were left behind on the land and that no crime was committed as far as the sheriff’s office could determine.
“Seemed like they were living off someone else’s money,” Masters said. “They never would have made it here, no water, no shelter, they would have been coyote and lion food by winter.”
In other areas where members of Black Hammer were active, the 37-page indictment alleges Russian citizens "supervised" efforts of Black Hammer to “actively direct the campaign of a candidate for local political office in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2019,” with the intent to turn to target the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.
In 2022, the group “engaged in direct action within the United States to further the interests of Russia in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the indictment alleges.
According to details revealed in the federal indictment, a Russian worked with the African People's Socialist Party in 2022 to promote propaganda in the U.S. that Nazis were in power in Ukraine and for the African People's Socialist Party to support and unify with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
In March of 2022, a Russian bought plane tickets and paid for travel for Black Hammer members to fly from Georgia to San Francisco to boycott and “conduct a demonstration at the office of a U.S. social media company.” The indictment doesn’t specify the name of the social media company.
There was then a rally at “a U.S. media company’s office in Atlanta” and a celebration for a Russian citizen, working under the supervision of the Russian spy agency FSB, and talks with Black Hammer members to give Black Hammer “a bigger platform to win the masses in America to revolution.”
With the alleged aim being that Russia’s agents would like to interfere with U.S. elections, efforts were made to “sow discord” among Americans as Russia attempted to shape American perspectives.
Russia has sought to “create wedges that reduce trust and confidence in democratic processes” and use social media “targeted at U.S. and global audiences to sow discord and mistrust” in political systems, the indictment alleges.
An attorney was not listed for Romain in federal court documents.
Masters had told the Post the Black Hammer group definitely upset the neighborhood at Beaver Pines, though group members hadn’t violated any laws. He said they were legally armed, just like many in Norwood are.
