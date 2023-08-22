Though not living in the past, Lorrie Mahoney sounded like she couldn’t wait to bring Telluride volleyball’s 2022 back to the future — meaning the imminent 2023 grind, already practice-filled since the CHSAA-approved Aug. 7 start date, and finally offering the Lady Miners official opponents.
And despite losing four of last year’s seniors — including primary offensive weapon Emma Righetti, a First Team All-San Juan Basin League pick — to graduation, THS’ second-year commander-in-chief really couldn’t have asked for more returning talent to begin her own sophomore season calling the shots.
“With 10 of the varsity players still here, I plan to pick up where we left off. I mean, we were on fire, playing well as a team,” she said during a phone interview with the Daily Planet, alluding to last October’s 5-2 closing burst — upping Telluride to a third-place 4-4 in 2A-level SJBL play, 5-6 in all designated 2A/1A SJBL matches, and a deceptive 11-12 overall finish.
“Of the 10 returning players, seven of them are seniors, so we’ll have a very strong and experienced varsity,” she continued. “It’s pretty amazing because they’re all very good; I’ve got six solid players on the court at all times! The girls have been working really hard in practice, they get along well — it’s a real ‘team’ feeling, so I’m really excited.”
Anchored in on-floor leadership by three-year seniors Kassidy Atherton (setter), Thea Rommel (outside hitter) and Bryn Geiger (libero/defensive specialist), the Lady Miners got underway on Friday, Aug. 18, at the two-day Rangely Invitational. And not long after stepping off the bus, Telluride clashed with not one but two Day 1 foes — both of the 2A Western Slope League — in RHS (up first at 4 p.m.) and also Parachute Grand Valley. Sort of a mixed bag, with the Lady Panthers going 14-11 in ’22 and GVHS just 2-19.
“The next day (the tournament) goes into…bracket play based on where you ended up on the first day,” explained Mahoney, joined on the coaching staff this fall by assistant Becca Mathieson.
And based on THS’ showing at the recent (Saturday, Aug. 12) Pirate 4 Corners Scrimmages hosted by 3A Pagosa Springs, Telluride can hold its own against an Invitational field also including 1A SJBL menace Dove Creek (27-2, 2022 CHSAA Class 1A State Championships qualifier), plus WSL members 2A Hayden (13-10), 2A Cedaredge (13-12) and 1A De Beque (6-17).
Mahoney commended her crew for several efforts at PSHS’ 14-team preseason gathering, particularly for work put in versus reigning 4A/5A Southwestern champ Durango (19-8, Class 4A State Championships qualifier) and 2A SJBL rival Dolores later in the day.
“We didn’t go last year so it was really nice to go this year and kind of see it all,” she said. “Against Durango we were ahead a lot of the game, but Durango came back at the end — we were keeping score (unofficially) and it was 25-22! I was really pleased overall with how everyone…stepped up and played to their potential.”
She said the team is keeping its momentum going.
“It was really great of Pagosa to put that on,” added Mahoney, “to give everyone that opportunity to get in the gym, get some touches and see other teams. And also just play around with some rotations before the actual games start.”
Personnel-wise, in addition to the aforementioned trio of seniors, THS’ varsity roster also includes their classmates Katie Cahalane, Isla Silva, Clara Kunz and Wynne Hill. Sophomores Lillyann Mahoney and Delia Noel also return, along with junior Rylan Righetti. Junior Fianna Ahern looks to also suit up for THS’ first team, providing more height at the net.
“Delia, as a freshman she kind of…played the game I know she could play,” Mahoney said. “Lilly, like Kassidy, had to set near the end of last year — Katie got hurt — so that was great she got some experience. Isla’s been playing right-side, has become an incredible blocker there…and I think we’ll continue to see great things from her.... I expect, really, great things from everybody!”
After returning from Rio Blanco County, Telluride will hit the road again on the 26th for an early showdown with DCHS. Besides the fact that the Lady Bulldogs — still with much bite as now-senior setter Kalie Gatlin and middle Kylie Gatlin both return, plus skilled sophomore Ralynn Hickman — will have also seen action in Rangely, the matchup will potentially be more difficult for THS, as Dove Creek will have already started SJBL work with an Aug. 22 trip to 2A Mancos.
At present, Telluride’s home opener is set for the 29th when the Lady Miners host 2A SJBLers Ridgway.
GOLF TEAM TEES UP FOR COMPETITIONS
Hard to believe, but Telluride Boys’ Golf has perhaps already entered crunch time in its 2023 season.
With just a month left until the postseason, the Miners teed off on Thursday, Aug. 17, hoping for an optimal effort upon the very links they’ll also attempt to tame on Sept. 18 at the 3A-Region IV Championships.
And, at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta, do what fate unfortunately didn’t allow seven days earlier: Play.
Slated to compete at Cedaredge G.C. — built in 1992 and originally named Deer Creek Village Golf Club — in 3A CHS’ Bruin Invitational (8/10), THS was forced to withdraw the day of when a couple team members had to back out. With the Miners electing to muck, 3A Intermountain League force Montezuma-Cortez totaled a tourney-low team score of 253, beating 4A Western Slope Leaguers Rifle and 4A Gypsum Eagle Valley each by 10 strokes.
Warming up to host their Aug. 17 Panther Invitational — on a day predicted to be hot with a temperature topping out in the mid-90s plus a good chance of afternoon precipitation — 3A Delta (271) placed fourth, followed by 4A Edwards Battle Mountain (272), Craig-based 3A Moffat County (273), 3A Aspen (285), 3A Meeker (303), Cedaredge (316) and 3A Gunnison (318).
M-CHS junior Vince Lopez and MCHS senior Aron Jennings each shot a round-low 80 and tied for first place individually, while Rifle senior Charlie Sprenger came in third with an 81. EVHS senior Jack Robinson and M-CHS junior Gavin Frost shared fourth place after all was said and done at the layout looking north at not-so-distant Grand Mesa.
But as THS’ first uniformed crew suiting up for CHSAA-sanctioned competition in the 2023-24 school year, coach Andrew Murphy’s men were amongst many teams seeing their first action on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Montezuma-Cortez Invitational.
With junior Jacob Hulst carding a team-low, top-30 round of 92 at Conquistador G.C., Telluride totaled an eighth-place score of 301. Senior Jack Sitlington fired a 98, and classmate Will Metheny shot a 111. Completing THS’ quartet, senior Jackson Campbell logged a 118.
3A Monte Vista finished in second place with a total score of 233, only two shots behind the hosting Panthers (231). MVHS junior Kaden Mellott — an Honorable Mention All-3A selection last year (as was Jennings; Lopez received Second Team All-3A) — was the medalist with a one-under-par 71; with Sleeping Ute Mountain watching from the southwest, Frost defended his home course well with a runner-up 73.
4A Durango’s first- and second-string squads placed third (237) and fourth (241), respectively, followed by 4A Montrose (258), Delta (264), 3A Pagosa Springs (265), THS and 3A Alamosa (327).
