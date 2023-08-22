Telluride High School Volleyball Head Coach Lorrie Mahoney observes her varsity’s play on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Pagosa Springs at the 14-team preseason Pirate 4 Corners Scrimmages. Pleased with the overall performance against several opponents, the second-year skipper and her squad got the new 2023 season underway on Friday, Aug. 18, in Rangely. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)