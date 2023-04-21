Make time for roadwork

It may be offseason, yet local roads are growing increasingly busy — with men and women in hardhats, flagging down drivers.
No fewer than two more road construction projects on U.S. 550, between Ridgway and Montrose, are swinging into gear.
This is on top of the U.S. 550 Safety Improvement Project, a protracted bit of work that has been in progress over the last few weeks along an 8.5-mile section of 550 from Otter Road, south of Montrose, to the Ouray County line, at milepost 117.5. The project involves realigning intersections; adding long left-turn lanes, deceleration lanes and passing lanes; and installing deer fencing, deer guards and so-called jump-outs — grassy ramps that allow animals to exit the roadway.
“The new passing lanes will improve traffic flow and provide safer operational conditions, while the auxiliary lanes will provide vehicles a safe path to decelerate to an appropriate speed before exiting the highway,” CDOT said in a news release. “The project is expected to last through October.”
Work goes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; motorists should plan for “lane shifts, shoulder closures, one-lane alternating traffic, and a reduced speed limit throughout the work-zone.”
On the north end of this project, there is another delay for motorists: a traffic light is being installed at the intersection of 550 and Chipeta Road, near the Ute Museum, again from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work will involve “intermittent traffic holds” and motorists are advised to watch for flaggers on the roadway. (The hotline for project updates is 970-650-6836).
The third project involves resurfacing 550 between Ouray and Colona. The work “will improve 22 miles of US 550 from milepoint 93.8, north of Ouray, to MP 115.6, just south of Colona,” a CDOT release says. Crews will “finish shouldering, top mat paving and final striping” from Ridgway to Colona, and new signage will be installed.
This project is expected to wrap up in June.
Until then, the CDOT news release gives an idea of what to expect: “Another project south of Montrose will cause additional delays in the area.” Which raises the question: what about emergency vehicles that may need to get through from Ridgway, Ouray or Telluride to the region’s closest hospital, in Montrose? Will they face waits of up to 30-40 minutes or more on the way into town?
The short answer is, no, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher. “In general, emergency services have priority to be able to travel through construction projects,” Thatcher explained, “which is the way these projects are designed, and carried out. Every construction project is required to have something called a traffic control plan, which includes having a plan for getting emergency services through the project.”
“If someone has a heart attack,” for instance, “and needs to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, the construction team will make sure the ambulance gets through.”
An EMT team might, for example, call 911 and inform regional dispatch that they are on the way to the hospital with a patient.
“At a basic level, an ambulance could simply pull up” to the construction zone, lights flashing, be seen and waved on through, Thatcher said.
“It’s pretty rare” for construction workers “to not have a line of sight, and be able to see an ambulance,” Thatcher added. “We don’t want ambulances waiting in long lines. The goal is to get them through as soon as possible.”
While emergency services may get priority, other drivers on their way to medical appointments, or to the Montrose airport to catch a flight out of town, will face delays on their way into Montrose these next few months. Call 970-456-1481 for updates on the safety-improvement and resurfacing projects, or email safetyimprovementproject@gmail.com with questions. One of the best ways to learn about traffic delays across the state this summer —whatever the cause — is to download the CoTrip Planner app on the Apple or Google Play store, or visit cotrip.org.
