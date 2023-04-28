Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte says filling open job vacancies is an ongoing challenge, but remains optimistic about finding creative ways to recruit new hires amid increasing calls and fraud.
Comte told Telluride Town Council on April 18 that two sergeant and two deputy positions are open. In his annual report to council, he said the job posting was opened in December for deputies and so far only three applicants have applied. Since the sergeant job post was opened in January, there have been just two applicants.
“We’re working hard at it,” Comte said to town council. “We’ve been working a lot with HR and our communications team to try to come up with new and creative ways to get the word out about our department and recruit.”
Comte told the Planet on April 28 that interviews are being conducted and the jobs will remain open until filled.
Comte said if anyone has any ideas, they would like to hear them. One creative solution was a recruitment video in the last year to help create interest in Telluride, the department and its goals.
“We do not have a dedicated detective anymore. Given how short staffed we are,” he said, “I couldn’t see the justification in having somebody full time working as a detective and taking that person off the street and having our staff work more shifts by themself. Every officer is responsible for their own cases.”
Comte told town council the change has allowed officers to have more training and that during critical incidents more staff members will have the expertise needed to work on cases.
“It does make us a better, more rounded department,” Comte said. “There is some growing pains with that as well.”
Processing fraud cases requires more time for officers to investigate depending on the complexity and what documents, like bank account reports, have to be requested.
“We have seen a significant increase in fraud,” Comte said.
Council asked how long it takes a deputy to work on a fraud case.
“I’ll use an example,” Comte said. “We’ve had a lot of real estate fraud here as well, where people from out of state will send money to a fictitious post or a rental unit that turns out not to be true.”
He said tracking where the payment was sent to could be to a checking account, and staff have to write a warrant.
“On the short end of that, it’s probably about two hours just to sit down and write that report,” he said, and then it gets sent to the district attorney and the judge for approval. “Once that comes back, there’s always going to be additional avenues of where that money went. You can see the money come in and then we try to track where the money goes afterwards.”
Comte said the department is not alone in recruitment challenges.
He said Western Colorado Regional (WestCo) Dispatch, based in Montrose, is also experiencing a staffing shortage for dispatchers.
“I think they are slated to have 24 and they have 16,” Comte said. “They have a few people in the (interview) process right now, but it’s just like in our program, it does take them a little bit to get up and running.”
Comte said to help streamline communication, a new radio channel was created with Ouray Police Department, Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, Telluride Marshal’s Department, Mountain Village Police Department and Ridgway Marshal’s Office.
In the 2022 annual report, a total of 5,763 calls were made to the Telluride Marshal’s Department, he said. In the most frequent calls the department received, the annual report shows 295 calls to 911, 531 calls for traffic offenses, 229 calls for parking problems, 308 calls for security checks and 157 calls for fire and EMS assistance.
The number of calls is down from the 6,416 calls made to the department in 2021.
“But still, (2022 is) the second-highest call volume that we’ve had in the last five years,” he said. “So we have seen an upward trend in the amount of calls we’re getting and that kind of looks to continue.”
Comte said so far in 2023, there had been 1,531 calls as of April 18 and is “on pace” to surpass the prior numbers.
“It’s definitely keeping us busy when you consider being down four bodies,” he said.
As far as reports, he said there were 491 case reports in 2022. That’s fewer than the 521 in 2021, but more than the total number of cases generated in 2019 and 2020, which saw 409 and 306, respectively.
There were 25 assault reports made in 2022, up from 10 in 2021. There were 30 reports made of disorderly conduct, 16 more than were reported the prior year. As for fraud cases, 26 reports were made in 2022 and 29 in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.