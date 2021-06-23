Brandon Griep is a true Telluride character. A man of many nicknames, whenever friends and family talk about King Dirtbag, stories of his many climbing adventures and travels, unabashed love of metal music, and weirdness are shared freely.
To say he is a beloved member of the community is an understatement. That’s why the events of June 14, when Griep fell 30 feet in Ophir’s Cracked Canyon after his safety equipment failed and suffered spinal cord injuries, left many saddened. But evidence of Griep’s impact on his Telluride friends can be seen through a GoFundMe his family started this week.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, $17,078 of the $50,000 goal had been raised via 133 donors in just two days. That number will likely have increased by the time anyone reads this. All donations will go toward Griep’s medical expenses.
“Brandon was rescued and flown by medical helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, where he immediately underwent surgery to decompress and fuse his spine. He also sustained broken ribs, and multiple non-surgical fractures in the remainder of his spine, sacrum, pelvis and foot. As always, Brandon was wearing his helmet, and we are so thankful that he did not suffer any serious head injuries. This became even more evident from his quick-witted jokes while recovering at St. Mary's, and by his immediate concern that they may have needed to cut off his mullet,” according to the GoFundMe page. “While the spinal surgery was successful, there was damage done to Brandon's spinal cord and his path to recovery is long and unclear. He will require at least three months of inpatient rehabilitation. We are hoping to send him to Craig Hospital in Denver, a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital that exclusively specializes in the neurorehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries.”
On Tuesday, the family shared news that Griep was accepted into Craig Hospital’s rehabilitation program and was set to make the trip to Denver on Wednesday.
Three pictures of Griep in a hospital gown and neck brace were also part of the update. His sense of humor can be seen through the images of him enjoying a Popsicle in his hospital bed, as well as letting his mullet air out.
“Please enjoy these pictures as proof that Brandon has remained exactly as weird as he was before the accident, just the way we like him,” the update stated.
While Griep is an avid climber and outdoorsman, many in town may know him through his work as a Galloping Goose bus driver over the last decade. Affectionately known as the “metal bus driver,” Griep is often blasting anything from Black Sabbath to Veil of Maya. Jason White, the town’s transit manager who became close friends with Griep over the years, explained how people have told him that Griep showed them how relaxing heavier music can be.
“I even know a few who have told me that somehow he proved to them that heavy metal music can be soothing. Anyone who has ever ridden Brandon's late night bus has been given that opportunity,” White said.
In recalling Griep’s 2011 application, White shared a story about a quirky reference that may have been funny at the time, but proved to be true in the years that followed.
“When he applied in 2011, one of his previous employment references stated, ‘Brandon is an extraordinary prince of a man.’ For the last 10 years, he has shown me in real time exactly what that reference meant. Brandon has not only been an incredibly loyal, safe and reliable member of the Goose family, but he has also become one of my dearest friends. He has been there as a friend in times of my life when I have needed him the most. Also, Brandon is an absolute master of being a dirtbag who finds free food, shelter, etc. without the slightest vibe of ever being a mooch or a beggar. Quite the opposite, actually,” he said “ … Brandon would take off most summers and dirtbag around the globe, living off his winter wages. When he occasionally swung through Telluride during those days of adventures, he would often text me to ask if he could stay at my place and sleep on the couch. But every time, I mean every time, it was when I happened to be out of town. So in true dirtbag fashion, he had the place to himself for a week or more. It was uncanny how it always worked out that way. A prince gets a castle when he needs to rest.”
Well wishes on the GoFundMe page include many words of encouragement like “get better and play Sabbath!” and “Love you B. Keep up the jokes.”
“Brandon is 100 percent down to earth and real with everyone he ever meets. This means you know right where he stands. This is one of the qualities that I value the most because you can trust someone like that,” White said. “ … Everyone feels that way about him. He grounds everyone. He is an innocent warrior. And because his unwavering moral character keeps him strong, he can allow himself to be gentle. My man.”
For more information about Griep’s GoFundMe, go to gofund.me/1b96aeb1.
