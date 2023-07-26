Town evaluates role of short-term rentals

In a town where affordable housing has been a challenge for decades, crowds thronged the Ah Haa School for the Arts on Tuesday where the initial findings from a short-term rental study were presented during two separate community information sessions.
Town of Telluride residents voted in favor of ballot question 2D in the November 2021 municipal election, suspending the release of new short-term rental business licenses and capping the number of licenses to approximately 750 for a two-year period.
In advance of this expiration, the Town of Telluride hired Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. (EPS) and RRC Associates to evaluate the role of short-term rentals in the economy and the potential impacts on the housing market for locals.
Starting in March, the consultants analyzed data surrounding tourism, lodging and housing in Telluride to answer two important questions: How important are short-term rentals to the region’s economy and how might short-term rentals be affecting the availability of long-term housing for the workforce?
Rachel Shindman, Vice President for EPS, said short-term rentals are a “significant portion of the economy.”
Shindman said approximately 78% of visitor accommodations in Telluride are short-term rentals. “There are not very many hotel rooms in town,” she said.
The study was unable to conclude what, if any, impacts to the housing market are caused by short-term rentals.
The number of licensed short-term rentals has grown considerably over the past few years. The majority of short-term rentals, of which 90% are condominiums, are clustered on Colorado and Pacific Avenues and near the ski lifts.
“Demand for these units is pretty strong,” said EPS Associate Carson Bryant. He noted a shortening shoulder season and demands for short-term rental units year-round.
Bryant said people are willing to pay “a lot of money” for short-term rentals, many of which were rented for $500 to $700 a night during peak visitation months in 2022.
Short-term rentals generate about 80% of taxable lodging sales for the Town of Telluride.
“They (short-term rentals) contribute a lot to the overall amount of possible tax revenue that can be collected from lodging in the Town of Telluride,” Bryant said.
An analysis of the overall housing inventory found that approximately 390 units, or 17% of the housing stock, are deed restricted.
The study highlighted the gap between what locals can afford and what housing is available in town to purchase. In 2022, the average price for all residential properties was $2.9 million, which would require a household income of $650,000.
Bryant said high-value homeowners could be less likely to rent long-term due to privacy and property control reasons.
The study also examined how other towns, including Aspen, Breckenridge, Crested Butte and Steamboat Springs have addressed the issues surrounding short-term rentals.
Potential policy approaches include additional licensing, such as enforcing limits on the number of rental nights allowed per year, zoning requirements limiting short-term rentals to specific areas and imposing other regulatory fees and/or taxes.
Should the town council decide to introduce any new short-term rental policy, an amendment to the Telluride Municipal Code would require two readings of an ordinance and a council-majority vote for adoption.
The consultants took questions from community members for more than thirty minutes during each session, the majority of which requested clarification on some of the data.
The Town of Telluride and EPS hosted three stakeholder meetings Wednesday to gather more input regarding the current short-term rental policies to explore the impacts on local community members, restaurants, retail, lodging and real estate.
There are a handful of additional meetings scheduled in the upcoming months to learn more, offer feedback and submit public comment. A few key dates include Telluride Town Council work sessions on August 1, 22 and September 12.
