Not often in her career will Telluride’s Lorrie Mahoney be able to shout “Emma!” and have two heads turn.
But such was the splendid case she faced as skipper of the 2022 Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Volleyball Games’ Class 2A-Blue crew Sunday morning. And, fortunately, the one with whom Mahoney was most familiar reportedly performed similarly to the one Mahoney had really only heard about.
“Two Emmas,” Mahoney recalled with a laugh the next morning. “I had Righetti — ‘my’ Emma — and I’d say she had the best games that I’ve seen her play, ever. She was super solid, every set she got was a kill, I think, and it was really fun to see her finish out her high school career like that. She was on fire.”
Inside Fort Collins’ Fossil Ridge H.S., the Blues were also blessed to brandish Meeker weapon — and NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin University (currently 26-4 overall, Western Athletic Conference champion) signee — Emma Luce, who totaled over 1,800 kills and almost 1,400 digs in four varsity seasons.
“It was so fun to coach her, watch her play; she’s a complete powerhouse,” said Mahoney. “But she’s also such a sweet kid, a great teammate always pulling her teammates up. She was really fun to have on our team.”
And besides THS standout Righetti, extra San Juan Basin League talent came in the form of Ignacio’s Laci Brunson.
“That was great,” Mahoney said. “I’d never met Laci — obviously coached against her — but she was a great setter.”
The 2A-Blue team also included Payton Carver of Hotchkiss North Fork, Sanford’s Alyssa Edgar, Edwards Vail Christian’s Grace Engleby, Kremmling West Grand’s Sage Lechman, plus Fowler’s Olivia Romero and Kiara Sharp.
“To have the best kids come together and play, and for me to be able to coach them was really special,” said Mahoney. “When I got the call, I was like, ‘What?’ It was just such a great ending to my first year.”
“The coach from the other team — coaching against me — was (Alissa Renquist) from Sedgwick County, and she’d won state!” Mahoney continued (the Julesburg-based Lady Cougars went 26-2, beating FHS 3 games to 1 in the grand finale). “And that was fun; I got to talk with her, kind of pick her brain — it was a really great networking opportunity.”
And, for a talent like Righetti, an opportunity to see and be seen at a showcase known to attract collegiate coaches.
“I hope so, too,” declared Mahoney, assisted on the bench by 2012 THS graduate Emily McNamee (née Langley), a fifth-grade teacher at Fort Collins’ Johnson Elementary School. “Emma played incredibly. It was one of those days where … her serves were amazing, she was passing really well, killing the ball — it was so fun to watch her game come together for her like that.
“My takeaway was that it was really inspiring, a very uplifting event for female athletes; that’s kind of (CCGS’) entire reason for having the event — to celebrate these amazing athletes and celebrate the sport as well,” Mahoney summarized. “They were just so positive towards the girls; it was a real come-together event, and really cool to be a part of.”
CCGS’ initial All-State Games were held in 1978, when both volleyball and basketball were first featured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.