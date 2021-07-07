Stop. Do not put away your dancing shoes. Keep that leather jacket slung over the back of your chair. The rock ’n’ roll is gaining momentum as The Ride Festival careens into its second weekend of high-octane music in numerous venues throughout town.
The concept of moving the festival from its normal July weekend in Town Park to seven different venues spread out from July 3 until the festival’s conclusion Sunday, is a novel one. What the arrangement affords the ticket holder is an amplified buffet of acts, most in intimate spaces. On the heels of last weekend and the mid-week acts, this weekend promises to keep twisting the volume knob to maximum limits After all, The Ride does indeed, go to (July) 11.
It’s hard to know where to start, but let’s begin with Big Something. The band is one that Telluride has taken to like tequila takes to lime and salt. Ride festival director Todd Creel brought them here a few years back and they’ve been favorited ever since. Former Daily Planet/Watch music columnist, Geoff Hanson, was among the first, and most enthusiastic, supporters of the band from North Carolina. That fire hasn’t been extinguished. Reached at his home in the same state, Hanson said Big Something delivers what people want.
“They are a good time, smiling dance band,” Hanson said. “Everyone is smiling, having a good time and dancing.”
Hanson wrote this in 2018, in anticipation of the band’s return to Telluride following its debut in 2017.
“Big Something. Never has a band lived up to its name so fittingly,” he wrote. “The band fuses elements of rock ’n’ roll, funk, bluegrass, EDM, jazz and hip-hop in a completely original way.”
Big Something plays the Transfer Warehouse Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. each night. Capacity there is 480.
If it’s big things in small packages you like, the blazing hot duet, Black Pistol Fire, commandeers the Sheridan Opera House stage Saturday and Sunday nights at 10:30 and 10 p.m. respectively. Kevin McKeown on guitar and Eric Owen on drums make some serious garage punk, snarly blues noise. The Canadians met in elementary school where they forged bonds of friendship and then music. Currently based out of Austin, Texas, Black Pistol Fire is touring in support of their latest record, “Look Alive,” on the Black Hills Records label. Creel digs ’em.
“I love their raw energy and their unique sounds,” Creel said. “Rock ’n’ roll steeped in wreckless abandon.”
Yep. Sounds like rock music.
Holding court at the Palm Theatre will be the incomparable Warren Haynes. Haynes is a key figure in American music and his fierce work ethic and over-the-top guitar chops keep him busy and in-demand. The bands he plays in are as huge as his stature — Gov’t Mule, the Dead and The Allman Brothers Band. His latest solo record, “Ashes and Dust,” is an intimate and personal outing. It includes new songs and beloved songs he’s kept in the hopper, waiting for the perfect time to record them.
“I’ve been writing songs all my life from a more folky, singer-songwriter, even Celtic direction,” he said in his official bio. “For a while, I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allman Brothers or even my last solo album. So this record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s really given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”
The album’s songs will lend themselves beautifully to his two solo shows at the acoustically perfect Palm Theatre, Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. In keeping with The Ride’s theme of putting big-deal acts in smaller venues than they might usually play, the Haynes run at the Palm will be one for the ages.
Speaking of small venues, The Ride Lounge, just upstairs from Wood Ear, holds a cozy 100 souls. The lounge is the ultimate rock clubhouse replete with a handsome wooden bar, comfy chairs and a sweet room perfect for the likes of the two-person band, Little Hurricane. The pair’s pared down and dirty blues-rock sound, is a good fit for this venue. Plus, getting to watch up-close Celeste "C.C." Spina on drums and Anthony "Tone" Catalano on guitar will be worth the price of admission. Little Hurricane played the big stage in Town Park when the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival had them on the lineup several years ago. They rocked the park. Think what they’ll do in what is essentially a living room.
Back at the opera house, Colorado’s Rose Hill Drive returns to the valley for two 7:30 p.m. shows, Friday and Saturday. They will prime the stage Friday for the 10:30 p.m. act, Rival Sons, led by The Man with The Sick Pipes, Jay Buchanan. Rival Sons has had the longest residency of all this week’s Ride acts, delivering show after scorching show. When it comes to rock ’n’ roll, they are not kidding around. Passion, talent and sense of purpose mark this band’s delivery and persona.
The Elks Lodge plays host Friday to Telluride’s own Boxcar at 5:30 p.m. followed by J.D. Simo at 7:30 p.m. Then it’s Simo’s joint for the rest of the weekend as he plays a 7:30 p.m. set on Saturday and a 5:30 p.m. set Sunday.
Wood Ear, downstairs from The Ride Lounge in the old Roma building has Daniel Sproul slated for a solo set Friday at 6 p.m. He’s Rose Hill Drive’s blazingly good guitarist, so expect some six-string wonderments. Another tiny venue with a capacity of 100 ticket holders, get there early or lose out on greatness.
The fabled Moon at O’Bannon’s is a venue unafraid to bring in face-melting acts. The Ride has most appropriately put Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown on that hallowed little stage for sets at 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 10:30 p.m. sets Saturday and Sunday belong to Dorothy, a fierce, leather-jacketed, foot-stomping rock machine fronted by Dorothy Martin. In 2014, the LA rockers were deemed by Rolling Stone magazine “a band to watch.” Creel took one look and gifted them to Telluride rock fans for the first time in 2015.
“They rock the hardest,” Creel said of Dorothy.
Well, it’s the Ride. Don’t they all? Rock on.
Get tickets at The Ride box office located outside Wood Ear/The Ride Lounge at 135 East Colorado Avenue.
