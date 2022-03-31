If you ask Pacific Street resident Brian Johnson about the current debate surrounding noise around town, particularly sounds emitted by live music and longstanding open-air venues, he just laughs.
“Rock and roll ain’t noise pollution,” he proudly proclaimed.
Unfortunately, not everyone in town agrees with Johnson’s sentiment, as the town and entertainment venues have recently been forced to ask the question, “Is live music noise pollution?”
According to a segment of residents, the answer is a resounding “yes.”
“It’s literally ruining my life. Other than hearing the music for a couple hours whenever there’s a show, I’ve spent countless hours, weeks even, trying to invent a device to can the noise and redirect it into the heads of those who actually like listening to it,” said Tipper Gore, who lives near a downtown venue known as the Stash House, which does exactly that. “Let’s see how they like losing sleep over it.”
Gore also blamed the noise pollution for her hair loss, though she admitted to pulling it out herself. If it doesn’t grow back, she plans to sue the venue owners, organizers, bands and everyone who ever enjoyed a concert there for damages.
Similarly, downtown residents Patricia Pulling and Thomas Radecki have started a grassroots organization called B.A.M. (Bothered About Music), which is similar to their former group B.A.D.D. (Bothered About Dungeons and Dragons). The couple lives inside of a music venue and just absolutely hates when bands play music there.
“We bought our house knowing that live music happens here and it’s just not fair that we can’t dictate the actions of others to our lifestyle preferences,” Radecki said.
They suggested burying all live music venues in town, but the current noise ordinance prohibits subterranean sound in an ongoing effort to protect the endangered San Juan Sandworm species.
Lemmy Kilmister has a long history with the Stash House and playing music around town, as his band Mötorhead got its start at the inaugural Telluride Blue Hair Festival in the 1970s. He’s not worried about the current noise debacle. He’s seen it all before, he said.
“If you think you are too old to rock and roll, then you are,” Kilmister quipped, while sitting atop a barstool at the Wooden Nickel.
He proposed the “if it’s too loud, you’re too old” rule of thumb, which echoes his band’s credo: “Everything louder than everything else.”
But many consider longtime elder statesman Hippy Harry the originator of noise in the area after he brought the Grateful Dead — the noisiest, loudest band ever — to town for two days, opening the flood gates of live outdoor entertainment events.
“I just like what I like, man,” he said, suggesting those who hate noise now were the same people who had a life-changing experience at Woodstock.
Since then, the town has been repeatedly harassed by amplified offenders like Sam Bush (like every year at the same time in June), Neil Young, ZZ Top, Gregg Allman, Warren Haynes, The String Cheese Incident, Widespread Panic, Pearl Jam, Beck, Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant, Grace Potter, Yonder Mountain String Band and Trout Steak Revival, among dozens, if not hundreds, of international superstars and touring acts. That’s not to mention the healthy group of locals who make a living playing and creating offensive noises.
In addition to venue neighbors expressing concerns over decibels, the Regional Institute for Noise Gripes (RING), a nonprofit that raises funds for tinnitus research, has joined the fracas, though surprisingly, in support of live music venues. RING spokesperson Pete Townshend, an internationally known rock musician whose groundbreaking whingeing about the hums, rings, buzzes and clicks he can hear in his head as a result of his work with the deafening band The Who, released a statement earlier this week.
“If you want to follow me, you've got to play pinball,” he said. “Put in your earplugs, put on your eyeshades. You know where to put the caulk.”
Townshend further added that though he’s never heard of Telluride, he expressed surprise that people living in urban environments were surprised by noise and penned a chant for those supporting live music venues.
“We're not gonna take it, never did and never will. We're not gonna take it. Gonna break it, gonna shake it, let's forget it better still.”
“I may be a RING spokesperson,” Townshend added, “but music is more important than hearing.”
As of press time, musical preferences are still a matter of personal taste.
Have a mirthful and fun April Fool’s Day, dear readers!
