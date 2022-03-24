It was great while it lasted. But soon, construction will gear up again in Little Blue Creek Canyon, a four-mile section of highway between Montrose and Gunnison. And that means road closures on U.S. 50, a critical east-west route across the state from the San Juans to the Front Range, will resume.
The closures — which are slated to begin April 4 — will be (pretty much) all day and night long, Monday to Friday, through the summer.
Specifically, the full closures go from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 1:30-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Nightly closures occur Monday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
“Motorists should plan for long delays during the open roadway ‘windows,’” a release reads. A better idea is to use an alternative east-west highway across the state — like I-70 to the north, or U.S. 160 to the south — on weekdays (see the full schedule and sign up to receive text updates at US50Info.com).
Nor is “Little Blue” the only project likely to give unprepared drivers, well, the blues this coming season. Other existing regional projects — such as the $98.6 million project that involves the construction of a new, 1.1-mile-long, four-lane section of road at the U.S. 550-U.S. 160 connection in La Plata County; the McCabe Culvert Replacement endeavor outside Pagosa Springs; and the U.S. Wildlife Crossings project on 160 that includes an underpass (already built), an overpass (still in the works) and more are all in the works.
A “bridge preventative maintenance project,” on CO 141 and CO 145, is slated to begin in late summer, and run through the fall.
And then there are CDOT’s so-called “local agency projects,” built through a partnership with local entities and slated to begin later this summer, including the construction of new sidewalks, ADA ramps and wider shoulders in Mountain Village; a San Miguel County bridge replacement project near Placerville; and paving on County Road K69 (on the East End of Telluride).
“The construction season has started,” CDOT spokesman Lisa Schwantes said. “We’ve been waiting for the weather to clear and, for the last spring snowstorms to pass. We’ll definitely start mobilizing soon: folks will see work cones starting to creep out along the highways, and equipment will start appearing on the sides of the road. I have a friend at CDOT who likes to say, ‘It’s springtime, and the orange barrels are blossoming.’
“I can’t stress enough how important it is for drivers to stay aware,” Schwantes added, once roadwork begins. “Just a few minutes of drivers’ patience — if even that much — can save the life of someone working on the roadway.”
Drivers who would like to learn more about construction projects — and possible delays — can find out what’s happening anywhere in Colorado before setting their foot to the gas pedal.
“Anyone who wants to see what’s happening across the state can go to codot.gov, click on ‘Projects,’ and follow the drop-down menu, which lists projects by county,” Schwantes said. “Click on a project and you can see the timing, the cost, the scope of the work and the benefits — why we’re doing this.”
Next year will bring more roadwork locally, including, perhaps, a highly anticipated wildlife crossing project slated for Billy Creek on U.S. 550 between Colona and Ridgway. The project is still in the planning stages.
“On a project of this scope, we want to make sure everyone involved — Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service, local counties and nonprofits such as the Pew Charitable Trust” (which is helping to fund this project) — “can contribute to the success of it,” Schwantes said. “We’re planning on putting it out for bid by the end of this year. We could possibly be in construction by 2023.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.