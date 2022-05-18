The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a change in zoning on land off Last Dollar Road just north of the Telluride Regional Airport that could be the site of affordable housing. The land — Diamond Ridge — on windswept Deep Creek Mesa consists of three parcels totaling 105 acres that the county and the Town of Telluride are in the process of purchasing with the intent to use 39 of those acres for a potential affordable housing. The newly minted zone district allows for greater density for the express purpose of creating more housing stock.
Currently zoned Forestry-Agricultural-Open Space (F), efforts to change Diamond Ridge’s designation to Community Housing (CH) have been met with vocal opposition from surrounding landowners. CH is a new zoning classification, one that allows for greater density specifically for affordable housing projects.
The decision, commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom admitted, was demanding. The board read more than 1,000 pages in the packet and heard nearly three hours of public comment, much of it in opposition to the rezone, before rendering its decision. The board, including District 1 Commissioner Hilary Cooper, was faced with balancing the concerns of the parcels’ neighbors with a crushing housing crisis that has been declared by all three local governments — the county, Telluride and Mountain Village — as each if its No. 1 priority. District 3 Commissioner Holstrom said, that as a former 20-year member of the County Planning Commission, that though not unfamiliar territory, land use decisions never came easily.
“This is one of the more challenging things that we do,” she said. “I've been through this many times. It's challenging for those who are not in this elected official position to understand the daily, if not several times a day, pleas for help with housing. And so this is a response to that. If this has passed, there are many places where this might fail. I will say that upfront. … One of those the criticisms that we hear most frequently is about the missed opportunities over and over again. … I think this is an opportunity. And we don't want to get it wrong. And it may not come to fruition because it may be wrong. But in my mind I don't want another missed opportunity when this is an emergency; this is a crisis when we are losing so many people in our community because they cannot find a place to live.”
Cooper came under fire when a letter submitted for the record from the rezone’s opponents insisted she be recused by claiming alleged ex parte communications during the planning commission process that ultimately crafted the CH zone. Cooper started Wednesday’s hearing with an apology to county staff for the revelation of text conversations obtained by the opponents’ attorney, Anthony Leffert, in which Cooper spoke harshly in reference to county planning director Kaye Simonson and Holstrom.
“I regret some of the things I said most especially anything disparaging of our amazing staff and my colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners and at the county planning commission,” Cooper said in a prepared statement at the start of the nearly seven-hour hearing. “I was caught up in a moment of self-imposed urgency and frustration with a process, and my frustration with that process came across as frustration with individuals. I am sorry. I have a high level of respect for my colleagues. Nevertheless, I have no doubt that any of my statements or actions are grounds for recusal. I intend to stay here and do my job in a fair and impartial manner. I have no conflict of interest.”
Later, during board deliberations, Cooper praised the rezone application opponents, many of them Deep Creek neighbors, who spoke against it with well-informed positions that demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the county’s Land Use Code. But, she added, the issue was also rife with unfounded information, and allowed that county officials could improve communication with the public.
“I think the town (Telluride) has done an amazing job of education awareness,” Cooper said. “The county is working on it and we could do better and we know that we need to improve our communications and we are planning (and there is a) work session to work on our communications. But obviously we need to create much more awareness of how we come up with the numbers. If we spend public dollars on an affordable housing project you can be absolutely assured that it will be an affordable housing project. We do not charge what it cost to build. In fact, we charge a lot less than what it costs to build. That's why we're the only ones building affordable housing is because we have to subsidize it. So we could do a better job getting that information out there. And I bet I have the support of my fellow commissioners and our amazing staff to get more information out there on how affordable housing works.”
Some in the audience at the Miramonte meeting room intimated that the decision was a foregone conclusion. District 2 Commissioner Waring assured the public that was not the case.
“After reading almost 1,500 pages of packet and spending a week not sleeping particularly well, I've entered this hearing without my mind made up and my mind is still torn,” Waring said. “And that's a terrible place to be because I'm about to have to make a motion in the situation that I sit with the specific standards in front of me.”
Now that the land is rezoned, it fulfills a requirement of a recent $5 million loan from Colorado Department of Local Affairs State Housing Board grant, an award that falls under its new Operation Turn Key housing program. That money will go toward the $7.21 million purchase price of the undeveloped land. The town and county will each contribute $1,118,500. The total cost of the acquisition will be $7,237,000, which includes closing costs and due diligence documentation. Since the grant is contingent on the land’s use for workforce housing, it would be withdrawn should the re-zoning effort fail.
Though opponents expressed concerned about wildlife, traffic, infrastructure and the mesa’s historical standing as largely open space, county officials have maintained that those issues will not be considered if and when a development application comes up for review.
“We understand that development projects in the Telluride Region are very emotionally charged and people are advocating their position, especially when it is discussed for areas near them,” county manager Mike Borodgna previously told the Daily Planet. “Even though the town and county are in the acquisition phase, we are receiving many questions about items that can only be determined if rezoning is applied to the property, the purchase is completed, and we can then begin to work on a development proposal.”
Several did speak in support of the rezoning, saying that the need for affordable housing as a way to not only keep community in the region, but to attract key workers, was more pressing than any potential issues with the Deep Creek parcel. Patrick Latcham, Telski’s vice president of sales and marketing, was one.
“I find this project crucial for our community and visitors,” Latcham said. “There is no doubt that we're in the midst of a housing crisis. And this crisis has a domino effect that results in labor shortages, an overworked community and poor customer service. As our town grows, these problems will only be compounded unless we take serious action. This project is the first one that has changed my outlook on our housing crisis to optimistic and that's due to the size and the proximity to town.”
Each commissioner cast a “yes” vote, with Holstrom calling it a “somewhat reluctant” approval.
