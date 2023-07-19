Ana Bowling honored with 2023 Heart Award

In 2009, Ana Bowling made the life-changing trip across the country from New York City to the small town of Telluride, Colorado. Of course, with a move like that, change and adapting to living in a new place, though welcomed, could have been daunting. The one part of her life that stayed consistent was Bowling’s dedication to serving her community through nonprofit organizations.
Bowling explained that her parents helped her develop her love for involvement in charity work from a young age.
“When I turned 10 and got to choose what camp I would be doing for the summer, my parents also had my sisters and I choose a nonprofit whose cause resonated with each of us. I would go to camp for a week and then I would volunteer at the nonprofit for a week,” she said.
As a child, she was able to learn that charitable giving did not always have to be with a checkbook, and can be through time, work and compassion.
Upon her arrival in Telluride, she started her service to the town by getting involved with the Telluride Aids Benefit.
“I thought that would be a nice entry into Telluride, it would be a great way to give back to the town, and it would be a great way to meet people,” Bowling said.
This soon blossomed into Bowling being involved in many different organizations around town. Bowling is currently the vice president of the board of directors at the San Miguel Resource Center. She serves on the board of the One to One Mentorship program and serves as a mentor, and she is also on the board at the Ah Haa School for the Arts.
“Ana Bowling as a board member of Ah Haa School for the Arts and the American Academy of Bookbinding is so passionate and caring about creating access and opportunity for young people to participate in the arts as a way to find and trust their voice, as well as activate their full potential as human beings,” said executive director of the Ah Haa School for the Arts, Marty Wollesen.
Being a part of all of these amazing and impactful programs may sound overwhelming since Bowling is a full-time Realtor. “It’s a balancing act,” she said.
“When I commit to anything, whether it be career or volunteerism, I feel it’s important that I am actively engaged, committed and present,” Bowling said.
All of this time and work that Bowling has put in over the past years has recently been recognized with an award from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR) as they honored her as the Mountain Region winner with their annual Colorado Heart Award for the year 2023. According to the director of CAR Charities, Amy McDermott, “The award is presented by the Colorado Association of Realtors Foundation as a way to recognize realtors who give back to their communities through volunteerism, leadership, and/or charitable donations to nonprofit organizations based in or working in Colorado.”
“Receiving this award is humbling,” Bowling said. “The time and energy that I give to our community is not something I do to get anything in return, I give back knowing that authentic relationships and being open to learning from one another are what makes the world go round.” Bowling is inspired by the difference that she can help to make behind the scenes and believes that the most beautiful gift to give is the gift of time and energy to someone whom you may never know.
