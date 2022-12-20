The Telluride Institute hosted 30 skiers and snowboarders for the annual Ute Youth Ski Day Saturday. With a mission to develop and offer innovative programs to advance environmental and cultural resilience, Telluride Institute’s growing Indigenous programs aim to educate people about Indigenous issues to help bridge the gap between communities. Also sponsored by Telski, Telluride Sports, San Miguel County and the Telluride Foundation, the weekend event was the largest local Ute Youth Ski Day in the past 15-20 years.
“Ute Youth Ski Day is especially exciting as it provides the opportunity for Ute youth to enjoy the mountains that are their homelands in a fun, recreational setting,” Telluride Institute Executive Director Tucker Szymkowicz explained. “The ski industry in Colorado is built upon these ancestral Indigenous lands and this fact is something that few tourists or even locals truly understand. Skiing and snowboarding are such fun activities and helping to make these sports accessible to everyone is important as they have become cost prohibitive to so many people.”
This year’s adventure was led by Lia Cristadoro, a graduate fellow from Western Colorado University who’s earning a master’s degree in environmental management. As part of her master’s project, which focuses on “enhancing inclusivity in cultural collaboration,” Cristadoro serves as the organization’s watershed education program director. Kia Whiteskunk from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and Virgil Morgan from the Southern Ute Tribe initiated youth sign-ups several months ago via their respective recreation centers.
“I was talking with a mom who was one of the chaperones, and she said that this experience taught her to ski,” Cristadoro said. “And now her boys go.”
The group caravanned to Telluride Friday afternoon and proceeded to secure rental gear, donated by Telluride Sports, and day ski passes, donated by Telski. The resort also provided instructors for the day. With financial support from San Miguel County and the Telluride Foundation, the organization was able to include more participants — 25 students between the ages of 13 and 18, along with five chaperones — all of whom live on the reservation.
“This year they all stayed at Mountain Lodge Telluride for two evenings, which is different from past years when they stayed in a church basement,” Cristadoro noted.
The group made dinner together at the lodge Friday night and gathered to talk about what the mountain means to them.
“The older generation is really trying to engage their youth more in Ute culture,” Cristadoro explained. “So they discussed their ancestors being in these mountains and what it means to them in an effort to get at the deeper meaning of their being able to ski out here as opposed to just engaging in a recreational activity.”
Saturday morning — brisk and bluebird — the group hit the slopes; some participants skiing for the first time, while others had experience skiing and snowboarding having taken such a trip before.
After a full day on the slopes, the group headed over to Telluride Mountain School (TMS), where they were joined by TMS students, along with members of the Interact Club from Telluride Middle/High School, for a pizza party provided by Crazy Elk Pizza.
The group then enjoyed an evening screening of the movie “Spirit of the Peaks,” co-directed by Connor Ryan, a Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux professional skier. The film, which was featured at Mountainfilm last spring, explores the struggles around Indigenous identity. A musician featured in the film, Bird Red, whom Ryan taught to ski, was at the screening and expressed how he wants to help Ute youth feel confident in representing their culture and community in the mountains, across recreational activities, and in environmental work.
“Sometimes people have this view that the tribes are stuck on their reservations,” said Cristadoro. “But Bird Red shared with the group that this is not the case. That they can go out and do these things just like anyone else and show reciprocity and gratitude for the land.”
She added that among Telluride students, she observed curiosity about Ute cultural values and how they are similar and different to local values, while Ute students seemed to feel empowered and inspired to represent their culture.
“Since a lot of kids had never seen the film before, which was definitely emotional in a lot of ways and got into the history of these mountains, everyone needed time to reflect,” said Cristadoro. “Kia expressed to me that later that evening, back at the lodge, the Ute students shared a more vulnerable conversation with each other.”
Moving forward, Cristadoro hopes to expand this outing to multiple days and perhaps collaborate to create summer recreational opportunities for Ute youth.
“Aside from being able to ski and be in the mountains together, it’s the one-on-one conversations that helped me to see the progress we’re making and where progress still needs to be made,” Cristadoro said. “It’s all about relationship-building. The concept of reciprocity is really something we can all take in more — to have gratitude for the land that we all stand on and are using. It’s all connected.”
