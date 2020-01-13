About 400 Gunnison County residents drove through a heavy snowstorm on Monday morning this week to take part in jury selection for the trial of a Haitian woman charged with murdering two young girls in Norwood two-and-a-half years ago.
Madani Ceus, the alleged spiritual leader of a small doomsday religious group that settled on a farm near Norwood in the summer of 2017, faces two counts of first-degree murder and fatal child abuse in the deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshal, 8.
The girls’ partially decomposed remains were discovered on the Norwood farm in early September 2017 after Ceus allegedly deemed them to be unclean and banished them to a trash-filled car without food or water, while the rest of the group spiritually prepared for a solar eclipse, which they believed would usher in the apocalypse.
The sun slid behind the moon on schedule, but the apocalypse they were expecting never happened, and the two young girls eventually perished inside the car.
Ceus’ trial was originally scheduled to take place in Montrose last spring, but was stayed at the eleventh hour after her attorneys requested that she undergo a competency hearing at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. Having been found competent, Ceus returned to the San Miguel County Jail a few weeks later, where she has been held in custody ever since, awaiting her day in court. That day arrived Monday.
The pool of potential jurors, already whittled down from approximately 800 to 400 during a pretrial screening last week, was still so large that jury selection had to take place at the field house at the Gunnison County Fairgrounds, rather than at the courthouse where the actual trial is scheduled to get underway later this week.
Inside the field house foyer on Monday morning, a hot pink flyer on the wall advertised the upcoming chicken and oyster fry fundraiser for the Gunnison High School wrestling team. A soda machine rumbled quietly in the corner. A cluster of uniformed guards chatted beside a table piled with items they had confiscated from the potential jurors as they passed through security — lighters, pocket knives, a hot pink canister of pepper spray.
At around 9:30 a.m., Ceus drifted silently out of a holding room robed in a loose white floor-length garment with her public defenders Patrick Crane and Shandea Sergent at her side, and entered the drafty, makeshift temporary courtroom where the 400 potential jurors saw her for the first time.
The door closed behind her.
Her fate now lies in the hands of the 12 individuals who will ultimately be selected through the voir dire process, which is expected to last at least one day.
The double-homicide of the two sisters involves five alleged defendants in all, including Ceus, with each case separately making its way through district courtrooms in Telluride, Montrose and now Gunnison.
Last spring in Telluride, Ceus’ husband Ashford Archer of Haiti was convicted of two counts of child abuse resulting in death and of helping to conceal a crime. He is currently serving a 24-year prison sentence.
The victims’ mother, Nashika Bramble, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberation at an eight-day trial in Montrose July. Bramble is now serving two consecutive life sentences in the Denver Woman’s Correctional Facility, with no possibility of parole.
Attorneys for both Bramble and Archer have said they plan to appeal their clients’ sentences.
Norwood resident Frederick “Alec” Blair, who invited the religious group to stay on his property in the summer of 2017 and eventually became a part of it, pled guilty to being an accessory in the deaths of the two girls and is currently serving a capped prison sentence of 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections’ Trinidad Correctional Facility, in exchange for cooperating as a witness for the prosecution at the trials of his codefendants.
The case of the fifth defendant, Ika Eden of Jamaica, has been stayed indefinitely after a competency evaluation determined that she was not competent to proceed with her trial. Eden is currently being treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.
Three attorneys are working together as a team to prosecute all five of the defendants in the case: Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan, Deputy District Attorney Robert Whiting, who is based in Telluride, and special prosecutor Daniel Seidel from the Colorado Attorney General’s office.
After Archer’s well-publicized trial in Telluride last spring, defense attorneys requested that the trials of Ceus and Bramble be relocated from San Miguel County to larger jurisdictions, to take advantage of larger potential jury pools where people are not as familiar with the details of the case.
Both Blair and Bramble are expected to testify as a witnesses for the prosecution at Ceus’ trial. Bramble declined to testify at her own trial and sentencing hearing, so if she is indeed called to the witness stand, it may be the first time that the public hears her version of the story of what happened to her daughters.
