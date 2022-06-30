The mine tailings that are dispersed in a number of sites along the San Miguel River where it winds through the Lawson Hill subdivision will likely not be subject to any potential remediation work until next summer, according to San Miguel County and Lawson Hill officials. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard an update at its Wednesday meeting.
The tailings, beachy areas located downstream of mining activity taking place at the head of the canyon beginning a century ago, were sampled last year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The results, which contained elevated levels of lead and arsenic, were shared with Lawson Hill residents and homeowner’s association officials in April.
“The analysis did confirm that there are elevated levels of lead and arsenic in all of the soil samples we collected and that the levels were above what EPA defined as acceptable for human health and environment,” EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Joni Sandoval told Zoom attendees this spring.
Arsenic was found in levels ranging from 440 to 1,540 parts per million, with lead levels found at 40 to 75 on the low end, all the way up to “just under 10,000” parts per million,” Sandoval said.
Lawson Hill residents were advised in a letter from the EPA that the toxicity of the tailings sites warranted remediation.
“These levels are above what EPA defines as acceptable for human health and the environment,” EPA officials wrote. “EPA plans to take action next year, by means of excavating the contaminated soil when weather allows, to remedy and/or mitigate the risk of exposure to human health and the environment. Over the winter and spring, EPA will conduct stakeholder meetings to provide information on how the work will be conducted throughout the planning process. The community should avoid contact with the soils.”
County manager Mike Bordogna introduced the agenda item to the board.
“I know that Joni has been in correspondence with Pam (Hall, Lawson Hill HOA manager) about the timing of this,” Bordogna said. “Obviously there's not going to be anything done until next summer. We talked about with Joni yesterday about how the EPA would engage the local stakeholders and in particular the Board of Commissioners because this one is going to be in the county's jurisdiction. The EPA said that they would have weekly stakeholder meetings with the BOCC and with the residents. So that if there are concessions that they can offer as far as how the tailings will be remediated, where they will be taken to if they have had to be removed off-site. That would be something that will be discussed this fall and winter with EPA for a plan that would be enacted next summer.”
The question of who will be responsible for the remediation has yet to be determined. The EPA, Bordgna said, sent Idarado Mining Co. a letter that indicates the mining firm may be the “potentially responsible party” for the tailings. The EPA has not yet received a reply from Idarado.
Bordogna explained that the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, which could oversee a voluntary clean-up of the sites, has indicated they “don’t have the capacity in-house to deal with that,” and has reached out to the EPA. The EPA is currently working on remediation projects further upstream at the Boomerang site on the Valley Floor, as well as at Howard’s Fork in Ophir.
“The EPA understands the extreme sensitivity of the community and the future use of that area as well as wanting to make sure that it done in a way that is as least negatively impacting to the community and to the users of the river and the areas there as possible,” Bordogna said.
Hall said that Lawson Hill has long been aware of the tailings, but that the HOA was not in a position to fund any clean-up projects.
“We did reach out to the state to find out if there was any money available,” Hall said. “It's not something that we have an interest in trying to fund. Obviously, we have no liability in terms of why it's there.”
Lawson Hill and county officials are working to establish clear lines of communication with the EPA in order to ensure adequate input in regards to any future work. Both have gotten assurances from Sandoval that community outreach and input would be robust.
“We would be more in a responsibility and driver's seat position so hearing those things from Joanie made me feel more confident that we can have this ongoing dialogue and can help advocate for the residents of Lawson Hill,” Bordogna said. “I also asked her if she had been able to make contact with San Miguel Valley Corp. because they may have tailings on their property as well. I'd hate to see a portion of the project done and then have to be reopened down the road so she was going to follow up with them and, like I mentioned at the outset, she's still waiting to hear back from that initial letter that was sent to Idarado. And once we have their response, I think we should be able to help chart a clearer path forward.”
Signage warning trail and river users to avoid the tailings areas has yet to be posted, but Hall said Lawson Hill officials would like direction on verbiage and tone for the signs. Once that has been agreed upon, the HOA would print and post them, hopefully within the next couple weeks.
