Who ever thought betting on melting ice could be entertaining? Yet every spring, tens of thousands of Alaskans wager on exactly that, in the Tenana River (and two years ago the pot topped $300,000).
Now, the Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership (UWP) — the nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness of the local watershed — is adding a twist to that popular Alaskan contest, by sponsoring an event that challenges you to wager not on melting ice, but the results of melted snow.
How higher will the Uncompahgre River — which flows through Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose, Olathe and Delta — be at its highest point this year?
Making an educated guess — and taking home a prize package worth $1,228 — involves some work.
Consider, for starters, that it is spring, and temperatures will soar to the 70s this weekend. The snowpack could soon begin to disappear, and the Uncompahgre River and its tributaries quickly rise.
On the other hand, snows could continue to fall: April is Colorado’s second-snowiest month.
Attempting to predict the Unc’s highest level — it’s so-called ‘peak flow,’ which arrives sometime in the period between May and July — will be a challenge. That’s the point: The organizers of the this new contest, dubbed the Uncompahgre River Classic contest, hope the fundraiser will inspire people to learn more about rivers, this one in particular.
We’re surrounded by opportunities to enjoy the local watershed “in an area which boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” contest coordinator Pamela Cannalte said. “The UWP’s mission is to protect our watershed’s high-quality natural, scenic and economic values, which are critical for the community, through monitoring, education and restoration.” The goal is not mere glistening waters (lovely though they may be to look at, and terrific for fisherman and recreationists).
“The plants and animals surrounding the river and canyons wouldn’t thrive and be as beautiful as they are if our rivers are unhealthy,” said Cannalte, whose inspiration for the Uncompaghre Classic is the Nenana Ice Classic, which she first learned about while working remotely in Alaska.
It costs $5 per prediction to enter the Uncompaghre River Classic (buy six predictions for $20). The forms are available until May 10 through the watershed’s website; based on a decade’s worth of data, the peak flow is expected to take place between May 11 and July 10. Accordingly, your chances to wager end on May 10, and the contest winner will be announced July 11.
The watershed project has big plans for the money it raises, including the Governor’s Basin Project (the goal being to restore alpine, riparian and aquatic habitat and improve water quality in Governor, Sneffles and Canyon creeks).
“The plan is to move water away from old mine tailings and to cover up the tailings,” Cannalte explained.
The UWP also participates in the Colorado River Watch Program (five volunteers select samples from six sites in the Upper Uncompahgre Watershed, which enables researchers to better understand local water quality and plan additional restoration projects). Additional sites for sampling, to be added this summer, include Blue Lakes and a spot on Red Mountain Pass; the goal is to provide data to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, “to help characterize our watershed for future water quality improvement work.”
As for the contest: “You don’t have to know the river’s peak flow rate, but you do have to a good idea of the date and the time when a flow will be at its peak” in order to predict a river’s peak flow, Cannelte said. Water enthusiasts may have an edge in this regard: “Some people who fish or boat on rivers already have some sense of what a river looks like at different cubic-feet-per-second. Other people can do some Google-sleuthing about river flows and get some hints that way. In recent years, the Uncompaghre River’s flows through Ridgway (just up from where we will calculate its peak flow for the Classic) have ranged from 150 cfs to 1,400 cfs, depending on the season.”
Further hints will be come soon, in the form of historic peak flow information which the UWP will post on social media and in emails to its subscribers over the next month “which might help with figuring out a good prediction to make.”
On the other hand, Cannalte added slyly, “It is also better to enter the contest early, because if more than one person predicts the closest date and time of the peak flow, the person who entered the contest first will be the winner.”
The grand prize package includes a Ouray Via Ferrata experience for up to four people, sponsored by Basecamp Ouray; two nights at Ridgway Lodge & Suites; and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at Four Corners Restaurant and Sky Bar at Chipeta Solar Springs Resort.
The Uncompahgre “faces many threats, from development and pollution to climate change and drought,” Cannalte said. “For those who think that small actions supporting our nonprofit won’t make a difference, think again!” “By entering this contest, you’ll join us,” in improving the health of an iconic local river.
For more information about the inaugural River Classic, the UWP’s work and its annual RiverFest event (which takes place this year on Aug. 28), visit uncompaghrewatershed.org.
