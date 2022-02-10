Next week, Feb.17-19 the Telluride Aids Benefit Fashion Show (TAB) will take over Telluride. Designers and guests from across the world will flood into the canyon. Although TAB is universally renowned, the nonprofit’s cornerstone will forever be the local businesses and organizations that contribute to the benefit each year. In 2022, more than 100 local businesses, nonprofits, and organizations will donate to the show in some form or fashion.
TAB's executive director, Jessica Galbo, explained every type of business and organization contributes — from transportation to lodging, to food, and of course the fashion show.
“I think what makes us really unique is that every sector is a stakeholder in the show — and that's coming from a spirit of Telluride which is really a spirit of philanthropy and celebration," Galbo said.
Over 20 local fashion houses and businesses have donated clothing items for the show this year and will showcase their items on models next week. Galbo and Cynthia Sommers, vice president of the board, model, and assistant stylist for TAB, agreed the "style of Telluride" does not fit in a single box.
"I always feel like everything is accepted here," said Sommers.
Telluride native Macy Pryor, owner of Crossbow Leather and co-owner of Rustler with Rebecca Adams, has been busy making 17 Western chap-like pieces for the show. Pryor was the first to propose the idea to TAB and then received the green light from organizers. Similar to full, fringed chaps, these half-chap peices are made of leather. Crossbow will make them explained Pryor, and Rustler will do the hats, boots, and tops for a combined look embodying both stores' respective styles.
"In any other situation … can we send 17 models down the runway in chaps, thongs, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats? No. But in this situation, it's not looked down upon. It's hot and fun," Pryor said.
In 2018, Pryor made 12 full leather bondage outfits for the TAB show, including bras and skirts. At first, she was unsure if she would even be able to complete the daunting, but unique task.
"I don't know what I was thinking, but it ended up being so fun. Having that deadline allowed it so I could do something cool and out of the ordinary and stop making bags for a month,” said Pryor.
While people typically visit Telluride for the outdoors, the town is an under-the-radar hub for fashion. Galbo emphasized most every type of style can be found in town, from "custom leather to silk gowns."
A block off Colorado Ave. the clothing store Down to Earth donated outfits for the show. Manager Carolyn Musselman looks forward to the models showcasing their items.
"We chose outfits for each model from our store. It's a great collection and I am really excited. I can't wait to see it on the runway," said Musselman.
Sommers, who has been involved with TAB for the past 11 years, said a lot of the connections within the town are based on personal relationships with the local businesses and TAB having worked together for years.
"We are grateful for the generosity of our local fashion stores that give to us. It's always greatly appreciated," Sommers said.
Kristin Holbrook, owner of Two Skirts Boutique has been donating clothes to TAB for over 20 years. This year she donated 14 outfits for the show. Holbrook described the line as a mix between “feminine and masculine.” Holbrook said she has been participating for so long because the show not only advertises her shop, but it’s a way to give back to the community.
“Locals make this town go round and I like to be involved in all things local. This town has been very good to me,” Holbrook said. “I feel a lot of support of love, and I want to give that support and love back.”
The Telluride Aids Benefit Fashion Show will take place Feb. 17-19 at the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village. Tickets and more information can be found at tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
Most of the items seen in the show will be available for purchase at the TAB Trunk Show Monday, Feb. 21 at the Conference Center mezzanine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
