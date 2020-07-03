Cloudy skies, lightning strikes, and occasional, drenching rain: Mother Nature was putting on her own fireworks at presstime Friday afternoon, even as annual fireworks displays were canceled.
Yet ultimately, none of it mattered — from a meteorological perspective, at least. Although the rain was certainly welcome, there is too simply little of it in the forecast, and conditions are just too dry. Add it all up, and the practical result, for campers, backcountry recreationists and, frankly, anyone setting foot into local forests or grasslands right now is to know before you go, because fire-restrictions are in effect.
Level 1 restrictions are wide-ranging. Unincorporated areas of San Miguel County have been under them since midnight Thursday as has Montrose County. Ouray County and the City of Ouray imposed them on July 1, as did the BLM’s Uncompaghre and Tres Rios offices, and the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre and Gunnison National Forests, or GMUG, on the Uncompaghre Plateau.
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit “building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a permanent constructed fire grate in a developed campground, developed recreation area or improved site,” according to an announcement on San Miguel County’s website.
Smoking is not allowed during these restrictions “except while in a closed vehicle or building, in a developed campsite or while stopped in an outdoor space free of debris.”
Per the restrictions, “operating an internal or external combustion engine without a functioning spark-arresting device” is prohibited as well, and fireworks, “except for ‘permissible’ fireworks” (i.e., small fireworks that ‘do not leave the ground or explode’) and “are used between July 2 and July 5 in a jurisdiction permitted by law,” are verboten as well.
The Forest Service “has decided not to enter into fire restrictions on the U.S. lands in the Telluride region,” San Miguel County’s website notes, a fact which earned a mild rejoinder from Sheriff Bill Masters. (“It is always easier for our citizens and visitors when the county, BLM and USFS are on the same page” when it comes to restrictions, he noted, “so people aren’t confused as to where they can have a campfire, but it doesn’t always work that way. At the end of the day, I’m always going to make sure our private land in San Miguel County is protected as much as possible.”)
The website advises calling the BLM at 970-882-1120 or the USFS at 970-327-4261 “for more information about what is permissible on federal lands” rather than contacting San Miguel County Dispatch for this information.
The same conditions that led to the fire restrictions are likely to prevail at least through the end of this week, said local forecaster Dennis Phillips, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office. The week ahead is likely to be dry, Phillips said, until next weekend, when there will be “a notable increase in shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoons.”
Even so, Phillips noted, “most of your region is still in a D3” — weather service parlance for “extreme” — drought. “Pretty much the whole area is,” Phillips went on, “from the Grand Mesa, across the Uncompaghre Plateau and all of the San Juans.”
Technically, this is monsoon season, which stretches from mid-June through mid-September. It’s a time of year when big rains can come, or maybe not. “We always have issues with the (term) monsoon,” Phillips said, “honestly.” People equate the word with torrential downpours, but strictly defined, “a monsoon is more of a shift in winds than precipitation,” Phillips noted. “When the winds do switch, you start to see showers and thunderstorms really activate down there” in the Sierra Madre and Occidental ranges, “the mountains of Mexico. Easterly winds” help to drive the moisture up into the U.S. and eventually into the Four Corners region, “but this year there are some things coming into play that have not allowed that to happen yet,” he added. “There’s a low pressure system sitting over the Pacific Northwest.” That system is “disrupting the high pressure that is supposed to set up over the Eastern Plains.” The high pressure, in turn, sets up clockwise circulation that pulls in a southerly flow of moisture.
“We have surges of moisture, and then it wanes,” Phillips explained. “That’s monsoonal weather. The more you can keep that southerly flow going, the better chance you have” for big storms.
“We haven’t seen it yet,” he added. “Here’s hoping.”
For comprehensive fire restrictions, visit westslopefireinfo.com.
