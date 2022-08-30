The Mountain Village Design Review Board will review the Initial Architectural and Site Review Application for a new affordable-housing, multi-family development on Lot 644 in the Meadows neighborhood during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
Mike Foster of Triumph Development is presenting the plans on behalf of the Mountain Village Housing Authority and Town of Mountain Village, which owns Lot 644. The1.6-acre area was designated for the development of deed-restricted housing in the early 1990s, when Mountain Village was originally a planned unit development prior to the incorporation of Mountain Village.
The project proposal consists of 29 employee condominiums spread throughout four separate buildings, including a multi-family building with 12 one- and two-bedroom condo units and three townhome-style buildings with a total of 17 two- and three-bedroom condo units. The project will also provide a total of 56 parking spaces.
“The development of Lot 644 is part of the town’s greater Community Housing Initiative committed to building a variety of for sale and rental units both within and outside Mountain Village boundaries to help meet the increasing need for affordable community housing,” Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor said in a recent news release.
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Mountain Village Town Hall. The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person or virtually. For meeting materials and Zoom log-in link, visit townofmountainvillage.com/design-review-board.
Public comment on the project may be emailed to cd@mtnvillage.org or provided in person during the design review board meeting as well.
According to the meeting packet, town staff has provided direction and suggestions to the design review board in recommending approval, though listing several conditions. Feedback and recommended conditions include looking more closely at walkways, signage, building materials and landscaping before final review.
“Staff feels that the provided sidewalks and garage entrances are sufficient connections to the entrance of buildings B, C and D but that Building A could benefit from the removal of a parking space in front of its entry to provide better connectivity to the parking area,” according to the packet. “Multi-family development requires a loading/unloading area on the premises. This has not been shown on the current plans. The applicant should either revise the plans or ask for a waiver from this requirement.
“Snow storage areas have not been identified and should be indicated prior to final review. It is likely that snow will be pushed both to the east as well as the north. An overall signage plan for the parking area that details signage for accessible parking, HOA maintenance parking and any assigned parking, no parking and loading/unloading area should be provided prior to final review.”
Staff noted that a landscaping plan isn’t required until final review.
Leading up to this week’s meeting, the applicant has altered the project designs to incorporate public feedback, particularly from neighbors, regarding visual impacts.
“The applicant has made multiple alterations to the siting and configuration of each building during the previous work sessions to address some concerns raised by neighbors,” staff explained in its memo to the board. “Access utilizes the adjoining access tract as always envisioned for this property. Trees have been preserved to the extent possible outside of the necessary fire mitigation area and should help to alleviate some of the visual impacts to neighbors. The design seems visually contextual with other developments in the neighborhood.”
The maximum height of the proposed project is currently 44 feet, which is below the allowable maximum of 53 feet, according to the memo.
“The employee condominium dwelling units, active open space, recreation trails, infrastructure, landscaping, surface parking, detached garages and PV solar are all permitted our accessory uses under the CDC (Community Development Code),” Triumph Development explained in its development narrative, which is included in the meeting packet. “All buildings are under the 48-foot building height and under the 65 percent maximum lot coverage. All of the buildings honor the 16-foot general easement around the perimeter of the site, with the exception behind the condominium building, which is being requested to be vacated down to 6 feet behind the northwest condominium building.”
After Thursday’s meeting, the applicant will have the chance to incorporate any feedback into plans before a final board review, explained Mountain Village Senior Planner Amy Ward.
“Triumph Development, as the town’s agent for the project, scheduled a series of meetings, including an open house and site walk of the property to address neighborhood concerns that included the relocation of the Jurassic Trail, density, parking, connectivity and parks,” she said. “Now, during the Initial Architecture and Site Review the applicant will be able to get some specific feedback from the design review board. Site circulation, including pedestrian access, emergency access, parking and deliveries, are crucial to a successful development. The plans presented this week are the preliminary plan set. The applicant will gather feedback from the board, public and staff during Thursday’s meeting and then bring back final plans for a final board review.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.