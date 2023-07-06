Colorado drought-free for first time since 2019

Even after the Fourth of July, much of the high country is still under snow, and hikers, runners and cyclists might still have to wait several weeks until high alpine trails are clear. Although the conditions may deter recreationists, the snow levels and recent precipitation have brought much needed relief to the state’s water systems.
Colorado is considered drought-free for the first time in almost four years, according to the most recent US Drought Monitor data released on July 6. None of the state’s counties are under drought or abnormally dry conditions.
“We can say we’re completely drought free,” Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University, told the Planet.
Recent precipitation this week helped Baca County, the last under abnormally dry conditions, to move into the normal range.
In the San Juans, the majority of SNOTEL sites that measure snowpack were above the 90th percentile at their peaks in early April.
“This last year had very impressive snowpacks, particularly in southwest Colorado, that have been driving equally impressive stream flow levels,” Karl Wetlaufer, hydrologist at the USDA-NRCS Colorado Snow Survey, told the Planet. “This season was definitely a dramatic turnaround from the previous three.”
The snowpack melt has led to heavy stream flow, bringing relief to the state’s water supplies. Blue Mesa, Colorado’s largest reservoir, is nearly full.
“It has been a huge relief, not only having those streamflows, but being able to replenish those reservoirs and prepare for the future,” Wetlaufer said. “This will provide a buffer going into the future.”
Along with the snowpack, recent precipitation and cooler temperatures, which contribute to less evaporation, helped push Colorado out of drought. Conditions have not been this good statewide since the summer of 2019.
“It’s not something that happens often. This is a rare occurrence,” Bolinger said. “It’s less common to have this situation where there is no drought.”
Scientists at the Colorado Climate Center are monitoring a few of the drier areas, including Garfield County.
“We’re keeping an eye on where it’s been a little drier on the west slopes near Grand Junction,” Bolinger said.
The Spring Creek fire burned over 2,500 miles in Garfield County, but firefighters have been able to control the growth of the fire and contain the blaze.
For the summer, the extra water will help prevent wildfires from running away.
“Our water supply within the state is in good condition in terms of keeping wildfires down,” Bolinger said. “We still can get wildfires, but it’s harder to get those large really out-of-control fires unless you’re in a drought year.”
With more water in the ground, the demand for water is lower as well since people do not need to water lawns or plants as often. For the state’s agriculture, the precipitation helps dryland crops, and the snowpack allows crops that rely on irrigation to stay fresh.
The winter’s heavy snowpack and recent precipitation led to a vastly different scenario than the same last year, where almost 83% of the state was in drought conditions.
The state’s current water levels could provide some relief to the 40 million people and the agriculture systems that rely on the Colorado River Basin.
Colorado’s water supply helped states reach a deal for water cuts on the Colorado River at the end of May. The reductions, where California, Arizona and Nevada will take less water from the river, amounts to 13% of total water used in the lower basin. Heavy snowpack and precipitation allowed the cuts to be less severe than originally discussed, but an abundant water supply is not guaranteed long-term.
“This only buys time to determine the much more substantial reductions that need to be made throughout the entire basin over the long term,” Jen Pelz, water advocacy director at Grand Canyon Trust, told the Planet.
For more than 20 years, people have consumed more water than is naturally supplied to the Colorado River Basin. If water use continues at a similar pace, Colorado and the rest of the river basin states would need to maintain a very high snowpack for the next several years to sufficiently raise water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
“It’s going to be a long time to boost levels in Lake Powell, but big inflows into Powell are good news,” Wetlaufer said.
Beyond the summer, the current drought-free conditions in Colorado will not have a significant impact, according to Bolinger. Longterm meteorological and climate trends are more critical. But the current situation across the state does bring relief to water supplies and could help mitigate large wildfires.
“This isn’t going to last forever but we can enjoy it,” Bolinger said.
