A pandemic has a way of commanding news headlines. The viral juggernaut in 2021 affected nearly every aspect of life in the county, from sports to entertainment, festivals to retail. And this is even with the advent of vaccines, a rollout that began just as the New Year dawned. With the vaccines came an unfamiliar feeling — hope. Hope that the world’s citizens could stage a decisive battle against COVID-19, a coronavirus that swept through every continent in early 2020. Hope that “normal” could be experienced once again. We wanted nothing more than to get on with our lives.
The mass vaccination clinics conducted by San Miguel County public health in the first half of the year and beyond mobilized an army of syringe-wielding medical professionals and drew thousands of county residents. Newly vaccinated adults ages 18 and older at the Telluride Middle School gym expressed relief, joy and quiet determination. Travel plans were made, social gatherings expanded under warm, summer skies and positive case numbers fell.
As the days grew longer, our festivals devised ways of helping us emerge safely — outdoor film screenings, a mix of online and in-person events, Bluegrass festival corrals, and a host of musical, artistic and special events made the roofless Transfer Warehouse an essential venue. Cautiously, we ventured into enclosed places, like bars and restaurants, facemasks pocketed, smiles stretched as wide as the valley is long. By Blues & Brews we, for the first time since the summer of 2019, experienced a festival with a capacity crowd that all flashed vax cards or negative test results to gain entry. There’s a new normal for you. The weather gods smiled and sent us into fall with something that felt like optimism.
But viruses laugh at optimism. Well, they don’t laugh, they mutate. Delta dawned and swept the globe hospitalizing and killing its mostly unvaccinated recipients. San Miguel County lost its first beloved community members. We all felt those losses and we watched the positive case counts, once again, tick up.
Here we are at year’s end, grappling with yet another mutation, omicron. Despite every effort to protect the casts and crews of two adored, holiday shows — “The Nutcracker” at the Palm and Telluride Theatre’s Holiday Extravaganza House of Shimmy Shake burlesque show — omicron proved wily and both show’s organizers canceled the final performances. And now, we’re heading into 2022 without the Sheridan Opera House’s Holiday Concert Series, another victim of this highly contagious version of the coronavirus.
It’s easy to feel uneasy looking back. It’s natural to remember those we lost and to dwell on what we could not do. But it’s imperative to regard a community determined to persevere, no matter the peril. The unmitigated joy of watching the Telluride High School women’s soccer team take their season all the way to the 2A state finals and watch with pride, those determined athletes never quit in the face of a record-setting drubbing, was a lesson in grace and strength. That second-place finish felt better than getting a booster shot. Heck, it was a booster shot. There were boosters for the community spirit everywhere, not just literal boosters in a Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment mobile vaccination clinic.
The creativity displayed by Leah Heidenrich, the queen bee (director) of the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre, as she marshaled her young thespians in production after production through 2021 could have been a plot line for a musical. Somehow, we just couldn’t get “Singin’ in the Rain” out of our heads.
And, in yet another boost to community morale, the Free Box, shuttered since March 2020, reopened. Not only has it gone back to what it does best — providing near-miraculous finds for those in need — but it has its very own Free Box angel in the person of Becky Boehm, whose cheerful countenance and organizational skills ensure that the beloved institution remains uncluttered and user-friendly. Boehm’s job is thanks to the Town of Telluride, which created the position in response to a community keen to see the Free Box return as a better neighbor on North Pine Street.
Telluride’s resilience was evident — and has been — even as the pandemic persisted. But there was so much more to the news than our ongoing public health crisis.
HOUSING
Housing issues persist in Telluride. That in and of itself isn’t news — attractive resort communities have grappled with the issue for decades. This year, short-term rentals (STRs) drew a critical gaze when long-term renters reported losing their homes as homeowners shifted to renting short-term. A pair of ballot issues offered Telluride voters competing strategies on how to deal with the issue. A citizen’s initiated ballot issue aimed to limit STRs to 400 and conduct an annual lottery to distribute the licenses (primary homeowners and lodging establishments would be exempt). Question 2D included a two-year pause on the issuance of new STR licenses through November 2023 and proposed a 100 percent increase on STR license fees. Question 2D, mainly supported by the lodging and real estate sector and bankrolled to the tune of over $120,000, was chosen by voters in an issue that drew sharp division.
But 2021 saw creative solutions and housing plans move forward. In a joint county and town effort, the Sunnyside development rose steadily from a parcel of land just west of Eider Creek apartments along the Spur. Subsidized by the town and on track to be a Net Zero housing community, the 30 new rental units should be ready for tenants in 2022.
Also making progress are two town affordable housing projects, one on the Voodoo Lounge lot on the corner of East Pacific Avenue and South Willow Street, and the second phase of the Virginia Placer apartments on Black Bear Road near the public works facility. Officials spent the year preparing final concept and designs before the eventual request for bids, which should go out next year.
It’s a temporary solution, but this winter there is housing located in the Town Park parking lot. First floated by newly elected Town Council member Dan Enright in 2020, the idea to house people in campers or RVs in the park came to fruition in November after getting final approval from council in October. Quick action on the part of the town’s parks and recreation department staff readied the site for nine sites in less than a month.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit Telluride Foundation is progressing on a new affordable housing development in Norwood, with a focus on stimulating that town’s economic viability. Created as a joint venture with the county, which donated land, the development is funded largely by grants, and a loan from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The deed-restricted project, dubbed Piñon Park, will require that at least one resident per unit work in the Norwood area. Foundation officials hope to break ground in 2022.
And, in October, Telski announced at a community meeting, an ambitious $102 million capital plan along with its efforts to address the dearth of affordable housing.
“We here at the ski resort, and me personally, think we’re at a crossroads in the community. We think we’re in an acute housing shortage and it’s difficult to understand,” Telski co-owner Chad Horning said. “In one scenario, we have more money coming into our government coffers and businesses than we ever seen before, yet we can’t seem to get the housing situation figured out. We acknowledge that. We understand it, and we’re doing stuff about it.”
Horning updated attendees this fall on current workforce housing projects in Ilium and the Meadows area of Mountain Village, which would create 150 units. He explained the Ilium project will most likely be move-in ready by the end of next summer.
TELSKI’S BIG VISION
In this fall’s community meeting hosted by the resort, expansive plans for the ski area were announced.
Top expenses will be related to snowmaking and lift replacement, which would be over $30 million. And, building the Oak Street Pump Station and placing more snowmaking guns on the mountain will allow the resort to operate more efficiently, explained Telski projects supervisor Jeff Proteau. That improvement would enable opening more terrain earlier.
Similarly, replacing current fixed lifts — particularly lifts 4, 7, 9 and 10 — with detachable chairlifts would increase capacity.
“Our plan is to move from a fixed-grip lift, which runs at 500 feet per minute, to a detachable quad that runs at a 1,000 feet per minute,” Proteau said. “We would start with increasing the capacity to around 1,000 people per hour to 1,800 people per hour, but we would build the lift so we could eventually expand to 2,400 people per hour.”
Other components of the plan include $9.5 million for mountain operations equipment, $8.5 for avalanche mitigation, $7 million for new restaurants, $5 million for upgrading the ski school and potentially moving it to the top of Lift 10, $3 million for trail construction, $2 million for IT upgrades, and $1.5 million for summer activities.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE G
As the end date for the current operating agreement for the gondola looms on the horizon, area officials have been meeting to determine how the crucial link between the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride will be funded. As members of the committee formed to plot that course say, 2027 is not that far in the future.
Currently, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed during the off-seasons. Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales also currently go toward gondola funding. But after 2027 none of that will be required. Officials have been discussing how the gondola will operate and what that could look like post-2027 for years, including during their respective governmental meetings, but the gondola subcommittee meetings will hone in on the finer details moving forward, particularly funding and what upgrades may be necessary to meet future demand.
While definitive costs for necessary upgrades and ongoing maintenance have yet to be determined, subcommittee members agree the gondola is essential to locals and visitors alike.
“I just wanted to remind everyone, though I think we’re all aware of it, the gondola is the number one year-round attraction here in the region. Many surveys have shown this,” Mountain Village Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton said in November. “ … It’s really important to us that we keep this, not just an important attraction, but as we also discovered through some of our surveys, this is an incredible benefit for our workers.”
