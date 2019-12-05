Tri-County Health Network is currently holding a series of open enrollment fairs. The next sessions are scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgway Public Library; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood; and Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library. (Courtesy photo)